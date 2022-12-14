Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin hospital renovations light up the night
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– In Pekin, UnityPoint hospital’s renovations are full speed ahead going into the winter. According to a UnityPoint press release, the initial renovation included necessary maintenance to an over 100-year-old stone facade, new staining on the North Tower, and most recently 104 brand new, Lumen Pulse LED Exterior Lights were installed outside the building.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
The city of Peoria was incorporated as a village in 1835 and is the oldest European settlement in Illinois. Cultural interests and the performing arts, as well as many registered historical places of interest, make Peoria a wonderful city to visit. After enjoying the Peoria Riverfront Museum or the Central...
ourquadcities.com
2022 QC piano contest winners named
The Federated Music Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities held its 39th annual festival on Dec. 4, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Davenport. Finalists were chosen by recorded audio auditions to appear in the live performances of the Elementary, Intermediate and Senior Divisions. This year’s event was dedicated...
ourquadcities.com
QC-based nonprofit celebrates 40 years of Growth
Rock Island Economic Growth Corporation (Growth) has not only helped grow its home city, but the 40-year-old nonprofit has grown immensely, to boost development across 14 states. Launched in fall 1982 in Rock Island, Growth has become a national leader in developing innovative housing opportunities and commercial developments by facilitating...
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ourquadcities.com
Park shines with Festival of Lights
Muscatine’s historic Weed Park will shine brightly again with stunning displays of Christmas wonder now through Dec. 25. Viewers may drive through the park and witness the spectacle from 5:30-7:30 p.m. daily beginning at the Washington Street entrance and proceeding to the Colorado Street exit. The elves in the...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man donates $1 million to OSF Children’s Hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man made a major donation on Thursday to fight childhood cancer. Jim Clarahan, a partner at accounting firm RSM, presented a $1.15 million check to OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois and the The Heller Center for Kids with Cancer to help fight childhood brain cancer.
ourquadcities.com
Monmouth food service employee marks 55 years
Monmouth College has honored 55-year-employee Carl Hamberg for his staggering continuous service with its food service provider, which is now Aramark. Monmouth recognized Hamberg for that 55-year milestone at its annual Employee Recognition Event, held Dec. 8 at the American Legion. Much has changed since Hamberg came to work at...
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Two-time Champion: Tunnel car wash company plans second Galesburg location
Champion Xpress Carwash, which operates an automated tunnel car wash on East Carl Sandburg Drive, plans to build a second Galesburg car wash on North Henderson Street. With 22 locations across New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Iowa and Illinois, Champion Xpress last week purchased the site of a former car wash at 1819 N. Henderson Street. Local developer Rob Benedict, who had plans to build his own tunnel car wash on site, sold the property for $1.45 million to Via Real Estate LLC (Champion Xpress) on Friday, Dec. 9.
KWQC
Galesburg residents voice opinion on new sales tax
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg held a special city council meeting on Wednesday regarding a controversial new sales tax. The city is proposing a .25% increase in sales tax. It would bring its total sales tax up from 8.75% to 9%, and up to 11% for restaurants and bars. Revenue...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport Central marching band to be in London parade
WQPT will air the London New Year’s Day Parade live on Jan. 1, 2023 at 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., featuring Davenport Central High School’s Blue Devils Marching Band. The Marching Blue Devils were formally invited on February 13th, 2020 to perform in the 2023 London New Year’s Day Parade.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
KWQC
Coal Valley boy needs life-saving surgery
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - If you get a chance to meet Liam Doxsee, you would think he’s an average 8-year-old. He loves to play, read, and he especially loves his pug, Lulu. “If I’m sick, she’ll lay right on top of me and then mom will be like,...
ourquadcities.com
Public invited to welcome troops home for Christmas
The Patriot Guard Riders will be at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, to welcome home troops for Christmas from Saturday, Dec. 17, through Saturday, Dec. 24. All shifts will be during the most common incoming flight times, a news release says, with hours generally 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. on most days. Check the airport website for any differences.
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg college wins $1.5M federal grant
Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science program (UBMS) has been awarded a new five-year grant worth nearly $1.5 million from the U.S. Department of Education to serve area high school students working to become first-generation college graduates. Under the grant, Sandburg’s UBMS program will receive $297,601 each year...
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
Comments / 0