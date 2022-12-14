ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Extend Home Winning Streak In 111-97 Win Over Suns

By Coty M. Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 2 days ago

The Houston Rockets extended their home winning streak to five following a wire-to-wire win over the Suns.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are slowly turning their season around after an appalling 2-12 start. Behind a game-high 26 points from Jalen Green, the Rockets recorded a 111-97 win over the Phoenix Suns inside the Toyota Center.

Tuesday's victory extended the Rockets' home winning streak to five while picking up their sixth win over the previous 10 games. Coach Stephen Silas returned to the team after missing Sunday's contest following the passing of his father, Paul Silas.

Green's 3-point basket at the 10:51 mark of the first quarter set an early tone. Houston jumped out to an early 14-4 lead, which led to a wire-to-wire win.

After helping the Rockets pick up a victory with his defense against the Milwaukee Bucks , Jabari Smith Jr. was all about offense against the Suns. Smith began the night by connecting on his first three shots from the outside. He finished the game with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Alperen Sengun recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 16 rebounds and 10 points. Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Rockets held a 54-35 lead at the half.

The Suns outscored the Rockets 32-30 during the third quarter, but Houston held an 84-67 lead heading into the final period.

Mikal Bridges led the Suns on the night with 18 points. Phoenix came into the game without All-Star guard Devin Booker due to a hamstring injury. Deandre Ayton left the game during the first half with an ankle injury.

Following the win, the Rockets (9-18) will continue their seven-game homestand on Thursday night against the Miami Heat. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.

