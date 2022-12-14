Cloverdale, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has new information about a house fire that displaced three residents on Tuesday night. Investigators say an explosion in the garage was followed by a fire. The residents were home at the time but made it out safely. Their house though, wasn’t so lucky. The garage, roof and second floor suffered major fire damage estimated at 450-thousand-dollars. Firefighters were able to save the house next door, which was threatened for a time. The cause of the blast is not clear.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO