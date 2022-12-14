ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherlin, OR

Sutherlin, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The La Pine High School basketball team will have a game with Sutherlin High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

La Pine High School
Sutherlin High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Dana Altman gets honest about Oregon fan support

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Lanning and Lupoi: Questions Reveal Grave Concerns or Oregon’s Upside?

We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This General Store In Bandon Sells The Best Homemade Fudge On The Coast

Combining a friendly atmosphere with all sorts of unique items and goodies, the Big Wheel General Store is a one stop shop you won’t want to miss while you’re in Bandon, Oregon. Featuring coastal souvenirs, art made by local artists, a driftwood museum and gallery, and best of all 26 varieties of handmade fudge, Big Wheel is a must visit while on the southern Oregon coast.
BANDON, OR
KVAL

New BottleDrop facility is now open in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new BottleDrop Redemption Center is now open in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend mayors were on hand for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with other local and state officials. It's located at 1701 Newmark Street in North Bend. The facility, which serves...
NORTH BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools

A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools.  A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott […] The post Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
cascadebusnews.com

Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to Bend

Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S Hwy. 97. Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn

Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
REDMOND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY

Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
ROSEBURG, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts

In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says

BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it

A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
kqennewsradio.com

ELDERLY MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:20 p.m. the man was southbound on Highway 99 South near Tipton Road just south of Roseburg when he made a left turn toward a residential driveway in front of a northbound pickup. The accident was witnessed by an off-duty Roseburg Community Service Officer.
ROSEBURG, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy