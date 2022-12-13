Read full article on original website
The Future is Now at Koizi Endless Gourmet Grill & SushiJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
tamaractalk.com
City of Tamarac Breaks Ground On Park Enhancement Project
On Monday, the City of Tamarac officially broke ground on a project to improve Caporella Park. The park enhancements will include a shaded playground, covered fitness area, multi-purpose trail, splash pad, and amphitheater. The city began planning this project in 2017, and it was budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?
A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
cw34.com
Cool front moving in bringing weather changes
A mix of sun and clouds in the forecast for Thursday. Wind: SSW 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Due to a persistent Northeast swell, an elevated rip current risk remains for beachgoers. Small craft advisory in effect for boaters. Seas 4-6 feet along the Palm Beach County Coast and 6-8...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
wellingtonfl.gov
Tickets on sale now for Wellington Classic Brew Fest
Sample a wide variety of craft beers and hard ciders at the 4th Annual Wellington Classic Brew Fest, hosted by the Village of Wellington in conjunction with BrewFest Partners, on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The event is set to occur from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. along the Wellington Town Center Promenade (12150 Forest Hill Boulevard), with early access VIP ticket-holder entry at 2:00 p.m.
WPBF News 25
South Florida realtors react after Fed hikes interest rate for seventh time this year
JUPITER, Fla. — Rob Thompson, owner of Waterfront Properties in Jupiter says Palm Beach County now more than ever is the place to be. "We have the real trifecta here. We have all the businesses moving here, we have no state income tax and we have the weather, this is paradise," Thompson said.
flcourier.com
A ‘Chocolate Nutcracker’ weekend at Fort Lauderdale school
The Dillard Center for the Arts Dance Company (DCA) will present its annual Chocolate Nutcracker, a soulful and creative approach to a holiday classic under the direction and choreography of Alina Guerrero-Peña. This winter classic will be performed by high school dancers of diverse backgrounds in race, culture and...
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location
According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
WPBF News 25
Despite record low unemployment rate, Palm Beach County employers struggling to hire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County’s unemployment rate has stayed at or below 3% for nine consecutive months – and it’s been below the national rate for more than two years. But despite that, some industries are still finding it difficult to find workers.
thewestsidegazette.com
Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
WSVN-TV
Multiple Surfside officials set to resign including police chief
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shake-up at Surfside City Hall. Police chief Rogelio Torres is out of office effective Friday. No reason was given, but sources told 7News Torres was asked to resign. The police captain will fill that role for now. Surfside’s town manager and assistant manager have also...
fortlauderdaleconnex.com
Top Places with Live Music in Fort Lauderdale
In southeast Florida, there's the charming city of Fort Lauderdale. It provides everything the more famous cities of the coast have to offer; only it does it in a more relaxing manner. Hedonism and relaxation are more dominant than all else in this city, and it's no wonder that it receives more and more tourists each year. When the night falls, locals and visitors alike hit the bars, and to be honest, there are pretty good ones to choose from. To assist you in having an epic night, here are the top places with live music in Fort Lauderdale that you can go to.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
WSVN-TV
Home Insurance Skyrockets from $4,800 to $26,400
(WSVN) - The cost to insure her home has skyrocketed to five times her regular rate, meaning she cannot afford to insure her home. Sadly, she is not alone, and it’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Elisa had COVID, badly, and was lying in a...
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
pasconewsonline.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Miami
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
