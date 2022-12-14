ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Saint Joseph Health System holds Holiday Meal Drive-Thru for seniors

A chance to help local senior citizens... ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend is here. Saint Joseph Health System held its Senior Holiday Meal Drive-Thru in South Bend on Thursday. Those who signed up received two pre-packaged ready-to-eat meals with turkey, stuffing, vegetables, and more. “Well it's important to recognize...
Twin Branch Elementary staff spread holiday cheer

A local school spread some holiday joy today at Martins Super Market. This was the first time, teachers and staff sang holiday carols at the store off Bittersweet in Mishawaka. They wanted to share some Christmas spirit with the shoppers and the community. “Well, we thought you know we kind...
Stable Grounds offers Christmas open house

Stable Grounds in Middlebury held its Christmas Open House on Thursday. It provides students from Middlebury Schools a chance to work with horses while building positive life skills. Students don't ride the horses but receive ground-based mental health counseling through "experiential learning" while caring for the animals. “There are so...
"Wreaths Across America' returns to Fairview Cemetery

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — This weekend in Mishawaka, a chance to honor fallen veterans over the holidays. The annual "Wreaths Across America" is returning to Fairview Cemetery on North Main Street on Saturday. Organizers are working to gather 3,000 wreaths for the 3,000 veteran headstones at Fairview. “Obviously as...
South Bend elementary students caught with kitchen knives

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A potentially dangerous situation on a South Bend School bus, when two students were caught with kitchen knives. We're told they are both students at Darden Primary. The principal sent a letter to parents telling them about the incident. She states another student saw...
Country Bakeshop to close by end of year

South Bend. Ind. — For the last 47-years Country Bakeshop near the Indiana/ Michigan state line has been owned and operated by the Rumpf family. But, by the end of the year, it will close. Owner Craig Rumpf says baking is a demanding job and it’s time to retire....
Maple Leaf Farms wins title of "Coolest Thing Made in Indiana"

LEESBURG, Ind. (WSBT) — Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is this year's winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. It was announced today in Indianapolis during the annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce dinner. Maple Leaf Farms is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
Popular Leesburg restaurant to close at end of year

Leesburg, Ind. — Stacy's Sports Inn will be closing its doors at the end of the year after 50 years of service to the community. "You've waited on them for 13 years and then all of a sudden, you never see them again," said Patricia Gaut, Stacy's Sports Inn Server.
Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
Elkhart Public Safety board signs off on police contract between FOP and city

The Elkhart Board of Public Safety signed off on a new contract between the city and Fraternal Order of Police #52 who represent Elkhart police officers. Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore added, “I’m pleased that they were able to reach this agreement and thank all of the individuals who worked tirelessly on these contract negotiations. I also want to thank the Elkhart City Council and the Board of Public Safety for their approval of this contract, and for recognizing the value of our officers and their service to our community.”
Kosciusko County sees record number of overdose deaths

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — 2022 has broken the record for the most overdose deaths in a year in Kosciusko County. It is causing the need for additional funding for the coroner's office to continue doing autopsies the rest of the year. The Kosciusko County coroner says the county...
Michigan woman fined for financial crimes

A Three Rivers, Michigan woman was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and three counts of filing false tax returns. Since 2015, Harshberger used her position as a controller and general manager of a business in Elkhart, to make unauthorized, personal charges to a business credit card.
Two injured in Elkhart County crash involving buggy

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — Two people were injured in a crash on this morning involving an SUV and a buggy in Elkhart County. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy.
Peak flu season approaching, some medicine in short supply

We are now entering peak flu season, which means illnesses are rapidly spreading through communities. Local health experts say you can keep you and your children safe this holiday season by following a few basic steps. With so many viruses going around, a few prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines are hard...
Eye on Health: New way to treat sleep apnea

It is a sleep disorder that can cause serious health problems. Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing -- forcing your body awake over and over through the night. But there’s a new way to treat it:. An implant so new -- we’re introducing you...
Juvenile waived to adult court in murder of corrections officer

The Juvenile involved in the murder of correctional officer Rhema Harris, 28, was waived into adult court on Tuesday. Braelyn Rios, 15, face three preliminary charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, a level 1 felony and Criminal Recklessness, a level 5 felony. The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65...
Edwardsburg man charged for $150 million fraud scheme

An Edwardsburg man is being charged for fraud, in a scheme that allegedly caused the loss of 150-million dollars. Najeeb Khan, 69, allegedly inflated the value of his accounts by writing checks and making wire transfers for money he did not have. It is known as "check-kiting." US Attorney's Office...
