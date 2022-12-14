The Elkhart Board of Public Safety signed off on a new contract between the city and Fraternal Order of Police #52 who represent Elkhart police officers. Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore added, “I’m pleased that they were able to reach this agreement and thank all of the individuals who worked tirelessly on these contract negotiations. I also want to thank the Elkhart City Council and the Board of Public Safety for their approval of this contract, and for recognizing the value of our officers and their service to our community.”

ELKHART, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO