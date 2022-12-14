ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

DCFS hosts job fair to fill vacancies, hits record registration numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) had a hiring fair in Baton Rouge today. This came as the agency is collaborating with the state legislature on improving operations. “There are some promising applicants and candidates today, so it’s an exciting day,” expressed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Plaquemine Police Department appoints interim police chief

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen voted to appoint a new interim police chief during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Board appointed Robert “Robbie” Johnson, III as interim Plaquemine Police Chief after former Chief Kenny Payne pled “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in office. One count was for asking for sexual acts and the other was for allegedly requesting the dismissal of a case by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
brproud.com

Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Mayor Broome: East Baton Rouge under ‘Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a warning Tuesday evening, ahead of a series of storms that are expected to affect the region overnight and throughout Wednesday, December 14. Expected weather conditions. Mayor Broome said, “The National Weather Service (NWS) Slidell...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

ExxonMobil BR: Flaring happening ‘due to operational issues’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents who live and work around the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery should not be concerned by the flaring taking place at the facility. ExxonMobil Baton Rouge released this statement with details about the flaring:. The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery will be experiencing some flaring...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge groups get $100,000 to help kids, community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students recently announced student organizations had been awarded $100,000 for community building. This grant was created to give organizations the needed resources to expand their reach and impact. The recipients were chosen based on their efforts in the community....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Walgreens offers flu, COVID-19 test in one visit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge now has one of 5,000 Walgreens locations offering the option to be tested for the flu along with the COVID-19 in the same visit. Walgreens says that Louisiana’s flu activity is at an all time high. Customers can meet with a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick. Fire Chief Allen Rink III told KLFY that it happened just after 1:30 p.m. in an area off River Road. He said when firefighters arrived, they located several...
BERWICK, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy