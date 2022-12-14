Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Metro council votes to increase garbage and recycling fee by nearly $13
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to keep garbage collection pickup at twice a week, but this will cost people $12.50 more monthly. The current monthly fee is $23 a month. The council also has the option to cut down services...
Plans to redevelop Capitol High School move ahead as school board approves nonprofit creation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans for the redevelopment of Capitol High School forge ahead as the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) unanimously approved the creation of a nonprofit to start work. The nonprofit will be responsible for designing management, operation, and facilities development for the school....
DCFS hosts job fair to fill vacancies, hits record registration numbers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) had a hiring fair in Baton Rouge today. This came as the agency is collaborating with the state legislature on improving operations. “There are some promising applicants and candidates today, so it’s an exciting day,” expressed...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana...
Plaquemine Police Department appoints interim police chief
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Plaquemine Board of Selectmen voted to appoint a new interim police chief during a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Board appointed Robert “Robbie” Johnson, III as interim Plaquemine Police Chief after former Chief Kenny Payne pled “no contest” to two counts of malfeasance in office. One count was for asking for sexual acts and the other was for allegedly requesting the dismissal of a case by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
Baker Police investigate narcotics distribution in East Baton Rouge
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Over the last few months Baker Police Narcotics Division, along with EBRSO Narcotics, EBRSO K-9 Unit, Baton Rouge’s DEA office, and other agencies have investigated Jarvis White, 38, for allegedly distributing narcotics in and around the East Baton Rouge area. According to a news...
Mayor Broome: East Baton Rouge under ‘Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a warning Tuesday evening, ahead of a series of storms that are expected to affect the region overnight and throughout Wednesday, December 14. Expected weather conditions. Mayor Broome said, “The National Weather Service (NWS) Slidell...
ExxonMobil BR: Flaring happening ‘due to operational issues’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents who live and work around the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery should not be concerned by the flaring taking place at the facility. ExxonMobil Baton Rouge released this statement with details about the flaring:. The ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery will be experiencing some flaring...
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
Baton Rouge groups get $100,000 to help kids, community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students recently announced student organizations had been awarded $100,000 for community building. This grant was created to give organizations the needed resources to expand their reach and impact. The recipients were chosen based on their efforts in the community....
Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
Baton Rouge Walgreens offers flu, COVID-19 test in one visit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge now has one of 5,000 Walgreens locations offering the option to be tested for the flu along with the COVID-19 in the same visit. Walgreens says that Louisiana’s flu activity is at an all time high. Customers can meet with a...
Central man allegedly caught going double the speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pickup truck driven by Jmikel Dykes, 39, of Central, was allegedly seen speeding on Bluebonnet Blvd. earlier this week. A traffic stop was initiated on Monday, December 12, in the parking lot of the Albertsons located near the intersection of Bluebonnet Blvd. and Burbank Dr.
FBI arrests California man in connection with threat made against elementary school in Brusly
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from California caught the attention of the FBI after allegedly making a threatening phone call to Brusly Upper Elementary School on Tuesday, December 13. Brusly Upper Elementary School was put on lockdown after receiving the call and both the Brusly Police Department and...
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A massive fire was sparked by lightning that struck a 3,000-gallon oil tank Wednesday afternoon in Berwick. Fire Chief Allen Rink III told KLFY that it happened just after 1:30 p.m. in an area off River Road. He said when firefighters arrived, they located several...
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
National Weather Service report: New Iberia tornado strongest of 5 in area
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles has issued its final report on the recent tornadoes that swept through Acadiana. The report officially confirmed 5 tornadoes from Wednesday, 2 in Rapides, 1 in Evangeline, 1 in St. Martin and 1 in Iberia Parish.
Ascension Parish Deputy honored for saving citizen’s life during emergency
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency. According to APSO,...
