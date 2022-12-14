Nyberg – North by Northwest Express

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Railroad Museum of New England is hosting ‘North by Northwest Express,’ a one-night-only train excursion on Dec. 30.

The museum partnered with Naugatuck Railroad and the Torrington Warner Theatre to bring the Alfred Hitchcock film ‘North by Northwest Express’ to life.

Passengers will hop on a Naugatuck Railroad train in Thomaston to see both a dinner and a show.

Passengers will enjoy a meal before going to see a showing of ‘North by Northwest Express,’ and heading back to Thomaston in the same vintage train cars used in the movie.

To learn more information about the train excursion visit the Railroad Museum of New England’s website and watch the full interview above!

