Wisconsin State

Wis. 3rd District’s newly elected congressman Van Orden prepares for D.C.

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin’s newly elected congressman, Derrick Van Orden, is already getting to work in Washington.

The Republican won the election to the state’s 3rd congressional district.

Van Orden won’t be sworn in until January 3rd, but he said he’s been busy hiring staff and setting up his offices in both Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

He spent last month in the nation’s capitol going through the new member orientation, or what he’s calling “congress camp.”

Van Orden has been sharing his experience on social media. He says he believes the process should be transparent.

Now that orientation is over, he’s back in Wisconsin doing another tour to talk to people he’ll soon represent.

“We’re replicating our 19-county tour and I’m going back and telling everybody: I meant everything I said on the campaign trail,” said Van Orden. “I will work with democrats, republicans, independents, libertarians, I don’t care, if you’re a resident of the 3rd congressional of the state of Wisconsin, it is my job to work for you.”

Van Orden was in La Crosse on Tuesday meeting with Sheriff-elect John Siegel to discuss public safety.

La Crosse, WI
