Read full article on original website
Related
alabamawx.com
A Quick Late Evening Check on Our Weather Situation
As of 8:20 pm, there are no active warnings in North/Central Alabama, with the only severe weather occurring in South Alabama in portions of Mobile and Washington counties. However, moderate to heavy rainfall continues to fall over much of the area. The good news is that we haven’t had any major flooding issues as of this time.
alabamawx.com
First Tornado Watch Expires; Other Tornado Watch Continues Until 1 am Thursday
NWS Birmingham has allowed the first TORNADO WATCH to expire as the threat of severe weather is over for those locations. NWS Birmingham continues the second TORNADO WATCH until 1 am Thursday for the following counties in Central Alabama: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Pike, and Russell.
alabamawx.com
Severe Threat is Over; Rain Exiting the State
As of 12:37 am, it now looks like the severe threat has ended for this event as the atmosphere over the southeastern parts of Central Alabama has become too stable. Rain has now ended for much of the area except for the locations near the AL/GA state line and along and east of the I-85 corridor.
alabamawx.com
Only Three Counties Remain in the Tornado Watch Until 1 am
NWS Birmingham continues the TORNADO WATCH until 1 am for Barbour, Lee, and Russell counties in Central Alabama. The watch has been cancelled for Bullock, Macon, and Pike counties as the severe weather threat has ended. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Scott Martin...
alabamawx.com
A Brief Update on Our Weather Situation at 2 pm
While moderate to heavy rain continues to fall over an already-soaked portion of North/Central Alabama, southeastern Mississippi is up to their armpits in Tornado Warnings, especially along the I-59 corridor. At this point, no warnings are in effect for anywhere in our area, but that may change within the next hour or so. Here is a rundown of watches and outlooks in effect for our area.
alabamawx.com
Dry Air Returns To Alabama Today; Very Cold By Chistmas
IMPROVING WEATHER: Dry air returns to Alabama today following the big soaking yesterday and last night. Lingering morning clouds will give way to a sunny afternoon with a high in the 50s over North Alabama… 60s are likely to the south. Tonight will be clear with a low between 30 and 36 degrees.
alabamawx.com
Moderate Risk Condensed While Other Risks Expanded Northeastward
MODERATE RISK – Along and south of a line from Sweet Water (Marengo Co.) to Tilden (Dallas Co.) and down into South Alabama. ENHANCED RISK – Along and south of a line from Myrtlewood (Marengo Co.) to just south of Marion (Perry Co.) to Autaugaville (Autauga Co.) to Pleasant Hill (Barbour Co.).
alabamawx.com
Rain/Storms Tonight; Dry Air Returns Tomorrow
STORMY NIGHT: The dual threat of heavy rain and severe storms will continue across Alabama tonight. A flash flood watch remains in effect for the northern 2/3 of the state, and we now have a level 4/5 “moderate risk” of severe thunderstorms for the southwest counties of the state.
alabamawx.com
Moderate Risk Now Introduced for Southwestern Alabama
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the southwestern parts of Alabama to a level 4/5 Moderate Risk for severe storms, which includes the extreme southwestern parts of Central Alabama along and south of a line from Livingston (Sumter Co.) to Linden (Marengo Co.). Enhanced Risk as been expanded to include...
alabamawx.com
Threat for Strong, Long-Track Tornadoes Exists for Southwestern Alabama
SUMMARY… The threat for strong, long-track tornadoes continues. DISCUSSION… Regional radar imagery continues to show numerous discrete supercells, including a few which have rotational velocity around 40 to 50 kt. The overall environment remains very conducive to tornadic supercells with ample low-level moisture and buoyancy in the presence of strong low to mid-level flow. Recent KLIX VAD data shows increasing winds in the 1-2 km layer. This increase is likely due to a mesoscale low-level jet, which is expected to move northeastward across far southern MS and into southwest AL over the next several hours. Attendant strengthening of the low-level shear within this corridor could augment the already favorable conditions. Surface observations also numerous gusts of 25 to 30 kt across southeast LA.
alabamawx.com
Latest Mesoscale Discussion — Threat for Strong Tornadoes Continue
SUMMARY… Numerous strong supercells continue this afternoon with a threat for strong tornadoes. DISCUSSION… Numerous supercells developed this afternoon with only a few confirmed tornadoes. However, these storms have congealed into a line of 5-6 dominant supercells extending from Clarke County, Mississippi to southwest of New Orleans. This storm evolution is seemingly more favorable for low-level updraft circulations as TDSs have recently been observed in Clarke County, Mississippi and south of Lake Pontchartrain from similar strength rotational velocity as the numerous supercells which lacked a clear TDS in the prior 1 to 2 hours. Therefore, as heating reaches its diurnal maximum, low-level flow continues to strengthen in association with the deepening meso-low, and the low-level jet strengthens to 60+ knots per LIX VWP, storms may be entering the period of greatest tornado potential.
alabamawx.com
Storms Intensifying to the West of Alabama; Severe Threat Here Tomorrow
Walking outside around Central Alabama tonight, the air has feel of chill to it. Temperatures are in the 50s over much of Central and Northwest Alabama and are falling out the 60s over West and South Alabama. The chill over the eastern half of the state is thanks to an easterly wedge. Cold air dammed up by the Appalachian Mountains is forced southwestern where is travels across Georgia and bleeds into eastern Alabama. You can see it in the dew points, which are in the 30s across much of Georgia, with 40s seeping into our state.
alabamawx.com
Tornado Watch Coming Soon…Could Be PDS Watch
A very bad situation is setting up in the moderate-risk area of Southeast Louisiana, Southern Mississippi, and Southwest Alabama. Multiple tornado warning polygons are in effect now in southern Mississippi and southeastern Louisiana. A Tornado Debris Signature (TDS) is now in the storms on the Jasper/Newton County line in Mississippi...
alabamawx.com
“Trying to Keep Up Folks”…
There are now 10 tornado watrning polygons over Southeast Mississippi and Southeast Louisiana. Chad Entremont at the National Weather Service Jackson just commented, “Trying to keep up folks…”. And he has a lot to keep up with as the map above shows. All of the red polygons...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama’s Belle Chevre is now producing an award-winning new cheese
It’s a new dawn at Belle Chevre, which has been making nationally and internationally recognized artisanal goat cheese in north Alabama for three decades. Some three years after buying the Elkmont fromagerie, Huntsville entrepreneur Foster McDonald is expanding Belle Chevre’s lineup with CHEVOO, a brand of jarred goat cheese cubes marinated in infused extra-virgin olive oil.
Comments / 0