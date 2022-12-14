Walking outside around Central Alabama tonight, the air has feel of chill to it. Temperatures are in the 50s over much of Central and Northwest Alabama and are falling out the 60s over West and South Alabama. The chill over the eastern half of the state is thanks to an easterly wedge. Cold air dammed up by the Appalachian Mountains is forced southwestern where is travels across Georgia and bleeds into eastern Alabama. You can see it in the dew points, which are in the 30s across much of Georgia, with 40s seeping into our state.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO