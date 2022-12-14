ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion

CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicagoans urged to prepare for winter weather ahead of bitter cold, snow

CHICAGO - Chicago has experienced mild weather so far this winter but snow and bitter cold temperatures are on the way. The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other officials held a news conference Thursday to inform residents on how to get prepared and take advantage of city services this season.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Workers at 6 Chicago-area Starbucks plan walkouts through Sunday

CHICAGO - Workers at six Chicago-area Starbucks plan strikes lasting several hours from Friday morning through Sunday. The walkouts are planned at stores whose staffs have voted to unionize with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union. The baristas are protesting Starbucks’ closures of several stores around the country, including one in Chicago, whose workers elected to join the union.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work

CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago casino approved by City Council

CHICAGO - Chicago City Council voted to approve zoning for the $1.7 billion Bally's casino in River West Wednesday. The City Council voted 39-5 to approve the proposal. Bally’s proposal, embraced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, includes a 500-room hotel, a 3,000-seat theater and event center, and a riverwalk. The casino will get 4,000 gaming positions.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - Four people, including an elderly woman, were transported to the hospital Thursday night after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at their West Side residence. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of South St. Louis in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Officials said carbon monoxide...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, whose age was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

FedEx semi jackknifes on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO - A FedEx semi truck with two trailers jackknifed and briefly stalled traffic Thursday morning on the Kennedy Expressway. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and blocked all traffic in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. There were no injuries reported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy