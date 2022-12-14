Read full article on original website
Chicago community fights to save historic Lincoln Park mansion
CHICAGO - A signature campaign is underway to try to help save a historic Lincoln Park residential building from the wrecking ball. "This is an amazing 1870s-era building," said Ward Miller, Executive Director of Preservation Chicago. The building has stood at 2240 N. Burling for an estimated 150 years, and...
Below-freezing temps descend upon Chicago to set up chilly weekend
CHICAGO - This morning we may have a bit of black ice as road temps are in the 20s. Highs today will be around freezing, not budging much if at all from this morning. Snow is possible all day and limited visibility may happen for some. Accumulation, if any is...
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
UpRising Bakery in Lake of the Hills canceled its Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a terrorism bulletin from the U.S. department of Homeland Security issued recently for members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Truck makers Rivian, Lion call on Pritzker to move faster on phaseout of gas and diesel-fuel engines
CHICAGO - Two electric truck makers with Illinois operations are pressuring Gov. J.B. Pritzker to commit to more aggressive state policies that phase out large gas and diesel-engine vehicles. Rivian, with almost 6,000 employees in Normal, and Lion Electric, which is beginning to build electric school buses in Joliet, along...
Suspect sought for touching himself in front of minor on CTA train downtown
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who inappropriately touched himself in front of a girl on a CTA Pink Line train earlier this month. Police said the suspect boarded a Pink Line train around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 1 near the Harold Washington...
Swastika drawings reportedly found at elementary school on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - There was an awful discovery at a grade school on Chicago's Northwest Side Tuesday. Anti-Semitic drawings were reportedly discovered at Edgebrook Elementary over the past few days. They reportedly included swastikas. Chicago Public Schools is investigating and provided a statement that read:. "Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed...
Chicagoans urged to prepare for winter weather ahead of bitter cold, snow
CHICAGO - Chicago has experienced mild weather so far this winter but snow and bitter cold temperatures are on the way. The city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications and other officials held a news conference Thursday to inform residents on how to get prepared and take advantage of city services this season.
Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need
CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
DuPage County judge rules Oakbrook Terrace red light cameras will stay on
DUPAGE COUNTY - Red light cameras in Oakbrook Terrace will stay on for now. The decision was made Wednesday by a DuPage County judge. The cameras at Route 83 and 22nd Street will continue operation until at least May. It's the second continuance ruling by a judge after a lawsuit...
Workers at 6 Chicago-area Starbucks plan walkouts through Sunday
CHICAGO - Workers at six Chicago-area Starbucks plan strikes lasting several hours from Friday morning through Sunday. The walkouts are planned at stores whose staffs have voted to unionize with Workers United, part of the Service Employees International Union. The baristas are protesting Starbucks’ closures of several stores around the country, including one in Chicago, whose workers elected to join the union.
Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work
CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
Video shows Lightfoot's security detail shoot out robbers' SUV window in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire. Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue...
Lightfoot releases emotional campaign ad as new poll shows her losing to Chuy Garcia
CHICAGO - Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's voice cracked, and her eyes grew teary in her latest campaign ad. "I wouldn't be sitting here but for the sacrifices that my parents made for me, particularly my mom," Lightfoot said in the ad. The emotional ad comes as challenger Chuy Garcia releases...
Chicago casino approved by City Council
CHICAGO - Chicago City Council voted to approve zoning for the $1.7 billion Bally's casino in River West Wednesday. The City Council voted 39-5 to approve the proposal. Bally’s proposal, embraced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, includes a 500-room hotel, a 3,000-seat theater and event center, and a riverwalk. The casino will get 4,000 gaming positions.
4 hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - Four people, including an elderly woman, were transported to the hospital Thursday night after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected at their West Side residence. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of South St. Louis in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood. Officials said carbon monoxide...
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Man fatally struck by SUV on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. Around 7:15 p.m., the man walked in front of a Subaru SUV that was traveling southbound in the 1100 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man, whose age was...
FedEx semi jackknifes on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - A FedEx semi truck with two trailers jackknifed and briefly stalled traffic Thursday morning on the Kennedy Expressway. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and blocked all traffic in the southbound lanes of I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. There were no injuries reported...
Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
