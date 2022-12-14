Read full article on original website
KLBK Friday Morning Weather Update: December 16th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!. Today: Partly cloudy and cold. High of 40°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.. Cold and calm. Low of 21°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH. Tomorrow:. Chilly and mostly sunny. High of 46°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH....
O’Donnell ISD Cancels Last day Before Break After Vehicle Crash
A vehicle roll over occurred involving three teenage girls in Lynn County. The roll over occurred Wednesday, December 14, at 7:45 p.m. on County Road 2053, Northeast of O’Donnell. KAMC news reported Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the incident did reveal that vehicle had drifted left into an eastbound lane before traveling into a south ditch. Once in the ditch the driver overcorrected in the opposite direction, right, which caused the vehicle to skid and spin on its side and come to a stop in a ditch .
Why is Texas’ water brown?
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Many of us are searching for a white Christmas this year, whether that be in the form of snow, or a personal preference, a white sandy beach with a crystal clear, blue ocean view. Both of those of options however, are rarely ever present in Texas.
Most Dangerous and Deadliest Road in The Texas Panhandle
Driving can be dangerous, you never know what might happen when you get behind the wheel of a vehicle and start driving on the Texas Panhandle Roads. One Texas Highway seems to be the deadliest road in the Texas Panhandle. More wrecks and deaths have occurred on this road. State...
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night. Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053. Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane...
Texas data on pregnancy-related deaths released after delay
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A report on maternal mortality data in Texas was released Thursday, after a months-long delay. The report studied cases of pregnancy-related deaths in Texas and factors that affect the most at-risk populations in the state. Among the findings in the report, obstetric hemorrhage was the leading...
Lubbock Restaurant Makes Top Ranked Tamales In Texas
In Lubbock, we know we have great food and once again we are showing it. A list was compiled to find the best tamales in the state of Texas. They tried to cut it down to the top 25 and one spot in Lubbock made the list. A staple of...
$698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns, the state’s attorney general announced Thursday. The move makes Oregon the latest U.S....
Push to repeal California anti-oil law inches closer to goal
A California law that prohibits new oil and gas wells from being drilled near homes, schools and hospitals could face a referendum in the 2024 election. Stop the Energy Shutdown, a campaign organized by oil and gas industry groups, said Tuesday it has collected enough signatures for a referendum to overturn SB 1137, the law that banned new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet (975 meters) of highly populated places. It was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September.
Incoming NCAA president has embraced role of problem-solver
BOSTON (AP) — Not every Harvard basketball player can end up an NBA phenomenon like Jeremy Lin. Some of them have to settle for other careers, like being the governor of Massachusetts — or the president of the NCAA. Charlie Baker, the next leader of the largest college...
