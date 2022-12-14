ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties

Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties. Lightfoot Owes Chicago An Explanation About Her Connection to Corrupt Crypto King.Lori Lightfoot welcomed crypto fraud Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Chicago this past spring and allowed him to collaborate on the city’s “guaranteed basic income”
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal

Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Giannoulias’ first big hires

Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor

Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work

CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Staffing woes hamper CPD reform efforts, new report warns

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department’s deep staffing and personnel issues continue to hinder its court-ordered reform efforts, according to a progress report released Thursday. By the end of the most recent reporting period, covering the first half of the year, the police department had earned some form of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods

COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Feds’ request could block evidence sought in probe of Chicago cop’s murder

CHICAGO - In back-to-back hearings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, a pair of judges each expressed impatience with delays in the cases of a three men charged in the decade-old murder of Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis. Judge Erica Reddick scolded lawyers for the department after they claimed...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy