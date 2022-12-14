Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Police union president, mayoral candidates skeptical as Lightfoot silences scanners
CHICAGO — Some of the candidates for Chicago mayor are responding to the city’s ongoing move to block the press and public’s ability to listen live to police activity. It comes after WGN Investigates first reported on the silencing of police scanners on Monday. In Chicago, more than half the city has already gone silent […]
Chicago mayor race: Poll shows US Rep. Garcia in lead amid concerns over link to indicted FTX CEO
Garcia's campaign firing back at critics, calling them desperate.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties
Chicago Mayoral candidate Kam Buckner demands accountability from Jesus Garcia and Mayor Lori Lightfoot on FTX controversy ties. Lightfoot Owes Chicago An Explanation About Her Connection to Corrupt Crypto King.Lori Lightfoot welcomed crypto fraud Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX to Chicago this past spring and allowed him to collaborate on the city’s “guaranteed basic income”
suburbanchicagoland.com
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal
Demands continue for Lightfoot and Garcia to detail ties to FTX scandal. Paul Vallas calls on Chuy Garcia to return tainted funds and come clean about his relationship with indicted Crypto billionaire. Chicago Mayoral Candidate Paul Vallas on Wednesday called for Chuy Garcia to come clean about his relationship with...
POLITICO
Giannoulias’ first big hires
Happy Thursday, Illinois. Enjoy the warmth. Friday starts a streak of below-freezing temps. Programming note: Playbook wraps up Friday before taking some down time until Jan. 3. TOP TALKER. Secretary of State-elect Alexi Giannoulias is naming campaign manager Hanah Jubeh and political strategist Scott Burnham, as deputy secretaries of state...
Greater Milwaukee Today
White voters helped propel Lori Lightfoot to the mayor’s office in 2019. Will they stick with her in February?
CHICAGO — When Willie Wilson finished his remarks before the Illinois Polish American Congress in November, the lull in the room lasted long enough for the audience to begin awkwardly fidgeting. But then Wilson clapped his hands to the blues classic “Sweet Home Chicago,” and a row of people...
Here Are the Dates for Chicago's 2023 Municipal Elections
Feb. 28 – Municipal General Election. Voters will cast ballots for citywide offices in this election, voting on the city’s mayor, city clerk, and treasurer. They will also cast ballots in their respective wards, with all 50 seats on the Chicago City Council up for grabs. Finally, voters...
Reporter banned by Lori Lightfoot slams new 'Orwellian' censorship: 'Chicagoans will die' from this
Chicago reporter William Kelly discussed Mayor Lori Lightfoot's move to restrict media and public access to 911 scanners on 'Fox & Friends' Wednesday.
Medical Care and Politics Go Hand in Hand at a Chicago Safety Net Hospital
Under the leadership of CEO Tim Egan, Chicago’s Roseland Community Hospital has awarded business to his friends and acquaintances, employees have donated to his political funds and he has appeared in a campaign ad for the state’s comptroller.
Willie Wilson addresses questions about his residency to run for mayor
Businessman and candidate for Mayor of Chicago Willie Wilson joins Lisa Dent to respond to claims made by Ja’Mal Green that his main home is in south suburban Hazel Crest which violates the residency requirements to run for Chicago mayor. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
fox32chicago.com
Chicago leaders honor city employees for their hard work
CHICAGO - It was a day of special recognition for some city employees. A luncheon was held honoring them for their dedication to serving residents. Those employees were recognized as part of the Kathy Osterman Awards, which are given to those who exceed expectations on the job through innovation, leadership and integrity.
fox32chicago.com
Staffing woes hamper CPD reform efforts, new report warns
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department’s deep staffing and personnel issues continue to hinder its court-ordered reform efforts, according to a progress report released Thursday. By the end of the most recent reporting period, covering the first half of the year, the police department had earned some form of...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago cop faces dismissal for allegedly beating, wrongfully arresting woman at George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is facing dismissal for allegedly beating a woman with a baton and wrongfully arresting her during a protest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. The recommendation from Police Supt. David Brown comes four years after the officer, James Hunt, was suspended when...
cwbchicago.com
Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago’s mayor if she didn’t fix the city’s crime problem within 5 weeks, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Michigan man threatened to shoot Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot if she didn’t reduce crime in the city within five weeks, prosecutors said Tuesday. But the man’s defense attorney said he has a “long mental health history.”. William Kohles, 42, was extradited from Grand...
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
chicagocrusader.com
COVID-19 cases, deaths surge in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods
COVID-19 cases nearly doubled as deaths increased in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods after a post-Thanksgiving surge in American cities. Impacting cities across the country, the surge has health officials renewing calls for mask mandates and booster shots. As of December 5, about 14 out of 20 Black zip codes in...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago bakery cancels drag show citing recent terrorism advisory bulletin
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - UpRising bakery in Lake in the Hills has canceled another drag show. The Slay Belles Holiday Drag Spectacular was scheduled for this Saturday. The owners cited a recent Terrorism Advisory Bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the reason. The bulletin was...
fox32chicago.com
Feds’ request could block evidence sought in probe of Chicago cop’s murder
CHICAGO - In back-to-back hearings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday, a pair of judges each expressed impatience with delays in the cases of a three men charged in the decade-old murder of Chicago police Officer Clifton Lewis. Judge Erica Reddick scolded lawyers for the department after they claimed...
As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime
CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
