Watch: TPD Chief Wendell Franklin Discusses Crime Prevention Summit Hosted In Tulsa
The City of Tulsa hosted some of the top law enforcement officers in the country as part of a crime prevention summit this week. It's a program Tulsa joined back in 2018. Tulsa's Police Chief Wendell Franklin joined the News On 6 team on Thursday morning to talk about the summit and other issues facing his department.
Tulsa Remote Partners With 'In Tulsa' To Provide Job Resources To People In The City
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Remote program has partnered with an organization that helps provide resources for people living in Tulsa to be able to explore new job opportunities. Aaron Miller and Ronita Choudhuri-Wade with In Tulsa joined News On 6 to discuss the program and how it's helping people stay in Tulsa.
Oasis Fresh Market Gives Back With 'Oasis Wonderland' Event
Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa is celebrating the holidays by giving back to the community. This weekend the grocery store is hosting a special Christmas event. Santa will be there and families in need can also get a little help and encouragement during the holidays. Aaron Johnson from Oasis Fresh...
Sapulpa City Leaders To Redevelop Town West District
The City of Sapulpa is working to redevelop its Town West District creating a master plan that will help drive growth for the next 15 to 20 years. Economic Development Director Mark Lawson says Sapulpa is not maximizing the area's fullest potential, so they plan to redevelop about 450 acres around Interstate 44 in the Town West area. A major goal is to increase sales tax revenue in the district. City leaders have accepted proposals from firms to create the "Town West Sapulpa Master Plan" to help bring the area back to life.
Parent of missing child found, Owasso police investigating
Owasso police posted on Facebook about a young child being found at the 98 Apartments shortly before 8 p.m.
Community Supports Tulsa Donut Shop After Burglary
A donut store that's already been struggling to stay afloat, between the pandemic and inflation, took yet another blow. Someone broke into the Tulsa business and caused more than $1,000 in damages. The manager of Big Baby Donuts said this was tough because they're barely making it month to month.
Rogers State University Announces New Chemical Engineering Program
Rogers State said there's a big demand for chemical engineering graduates, but not many in-state programs for it. The university said this offering will be a boost for companies in northeast Oklahoma. “Engineering is a big deal. It’s a difficult deal, but this is what we’re supposed to do to...
OHP To Set Up Checkpoints Around Tulsa County To Stop Impaired Drivers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with local law enforcement to get impaired drivers off the roads. OHP's ENDUI team is partnering with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Glenpool Police Department to set up checkpoints in Tulsa County. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with...
Saint Francis Seeing Long Wait At Urgent Care Clinics
Saint Francis says it's seeing a record number of patients waiting to see a doctor at urgent care clinics. Dr. Scott Felten with the Warren Clinic in Broken Arrow says the clinics are averaging about 100 patients a day, and they want people to know there are other ways to get medical help.
Bartlesville Woman Seen on Burglary and Personation
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Tuesday afternoon on charges of Burglary-second degree and false personation. Brooklynn Dale Stewart was arrested Monday evening around 7 pm. According to an affidavit, when the officer arrived at the house in lieu of a dispatch call, Stewart fled the...
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to know
TULSA, Okla. - Recently, dog owners in Tulsa have been put on alert after news of a potential canine influenza outbreak has spread. Canine flu, or dog flu, is caused by two distinct strains of the virus known as H3N8 and H3N2.
Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged rapist likely in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Sept. 23 at a family's home located in southern Washington County, Devyn Blake Horn allegedly committed first-degree rape on an unconscious woman victim. Washington County Sheriff's Office says the woman ingested enough alcohol to be impaired, making her unable to consent. WCSO says she...
Emergency Crews Respond To 3 Overnight Crashes In Tulsa
It was a busy night for first responders in Tulsa after working three different car crashes in just a few hours. According to Tulsa Police, around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday a car crashed head-on with another car that officers say was traveling the wrong way near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. Officers say three people were taken to the hospital.
Tulsa Man Relieved After Police Recover Stolen Truck
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa man is relieved that police recovered his stolen truck. TPD said the Flock camera system alerted them about the stolen truck and when officers tried to stop the driver, he ran from them. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney joined us on the pursuit.
Water Line Break Forces 2 Broken Arrow Schools Into Distance Learning
Broken Arrow Public Schools announced that Oliver Middle School and Wolf Creek Elementary students will move to distance learning on Wednesday after a main water line break. BAPS said the city notified them of the break around 7:10 a.m. and shared the news on social media. BAPS said that without...
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
Attorney For Joe Kennedy Argues He Shot 4 Okmulgee Men In Self-Defense
Joe Kennedy's attorney argued Kennedy shot the four men in Okmulgee in October, in self-defense. This new information came out Tuesday during a bond hearing for Kennedy. Kennedy’s attorney said Kennedy was having a problem with theft at his scrap yard and had contacted the sheriff’s office at least 23 times for help.
Tulsa Animal Welfare Waives Fees To Help Increase Pet Adoptions
As we get closer to Christmas, Tulsa Animal Welfare is waiving all adoption fees. It's part of the shelter's "Home for the Paw-lidays" event. Animal shelters across Green Country are overcrowded, so volunteers are trying to come up with new ways to get animal lovers to adopt. That's why Tulsa...
Tulsa Police Arrest Accused Serial Car Burglar
Tulsa Police arrested a man who officers say is allegedly connected to nearly 90 car break-ins in Green Country since August. According to police, the suspect, Brent Chamberlain, is also accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Tulsa Police say when they arrested Chamberlin they found a car full of stolen...
