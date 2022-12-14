Eugenio “Eugene” Borjas, Jr. was born November 15, 1963 in Sinton, Texas to Eugenio and Maria Borjas. Eugene spent his entire life in Refugio County. He was a hard worker. You could always find him on a ranch feeding cows, building fences, welding, riding horses and anything else to keep him outdoors. Eugene, also known as The Coon, was a good ole boy, worn through from the brim of his hat to the toe of his boots. One you could always count on to get the job done.

SINTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO