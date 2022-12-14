ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

abc57.com

Elkhart middle, high school students to do remote learning Friday

ELKHART, Ind. - Students in all Elkhart Community Schools middle and high schools will do remote learning on Friday because of illness impacting the corporation's bus drivers. Students in the elementary schools will have in-person learning. Transportation will be provided to elementary students. The Elkhart Area Career Center will be...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Icy road conditions scattered across Michiana during your morning drive

It’s a slick start to Friday morning thanks to icy roads in the wake of the snow that fell on Thursday evening. 95.3 MNC has received reports of slippery areas of State Road 23 in Mishawaka and Granger, as well as the U.S. 20 Bypass in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. In southwest Michigan, traffic along U.S. 12 in the Union area, along with M-217 and M-40 are reported to be slick.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

eLearning Day announced for Elkhart Community Schools for Wednesday

ELKHART, Ind.,--Elkhart Community Schools announced all buildings are closed Wednesday because there are not enough bus drivers. The district says part of the problem is quote "widespread illness." All students have an e-learning day today now. Stick with us for updates on the bus driver shortage.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Four Warsaw Community schools closed Thursday and Friday

WARSAW, Ind. --After reports of illnesses and absences, Warsaw Community schools closes four of its schools for the rest of the week. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle school and Warsaw Community High school will now have E-learning days on Thursday and Friday.
WARSAW, IN
95.3 MNC

Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning

Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
ROCHESTER, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
actionnews5.com

SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

No injuries reported after Schoolcraft Township head-on crash

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were unharmed after a head-on collision in Schoolcraft Township Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Portage crash: Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and U Avenue when one...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
SOUTH BEND, IN

