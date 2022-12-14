Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Multiple Michiana school districts e-learning Friday, cite illness, bus driver shortage
Edwardsburg Schools will be closed again tomorrow. All schools will be online and having remote learning. School officials say it's due to not having enough bus drivers. Edwardsburg's superintendent says if the district still doesn't have enough bus drivers for next week the schools will not close. But instead... the...
abc57.com
Edwardsburg switching to remote learning December 15 due to transportation shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. - Students in Edwardsburg Public Schools will participate in remote learning on Thursday because of a high number of absences in the Transportation Department, according to Superintendent James Knoll. Not all absences are health-related, Knoll said. Some are due to the ongoing shortage of transportation help. All school...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools makes learning adjustments due to illness, bus driver shortage
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools has had to implement eLearning this week due to illness impacting its bus drivers. Wednesday, Dec. 14, was an eLearning Day for all students. As for Thursday, Dec. 15, some students will be back in the classroom, while others will continue eLearning. The plan for Thursday is detailed below:
abc57.com
Elkhart middle, high school students to do remote learning Friday
ELKHART, Ind. - Students in all Elkhart Community Schools middle and high schools will do remote learning on Friday because of illness impacting the corporation's bus drivers. Students in the elementary schools will have in-person learning. Transportation will be provided to elementary students. The Elkhart Area Career Center will be...
WNDU
2 Darden Elementary students facing discipline after bringing kitchen knives onto school bus
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two students at Darden Elementary School are being disciplined after school officials say they brought kitchen knives onto their school bus Tuesday morning. In a letter sent out to Darden families, Principal Patty Karban says school officials learned about the kitchen knives around 7:30...
95.3 MNC
Icy road conditions scattered across Michiana during your morning drive
It’s a slick start to Friday morning thanks to icy roads in the wake of the snow that fell on Thursday evening. 95.3 MNC has received reports of slippery areas of State Road 23 in Mishawaka and Granger, as well as the U.S. 20 Bypass in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. In southwest Michigan, traffic along U.S. 12 in the Union area, along with M-217 and M-40 are reported to be slick.
abc57.com
Edwardsburg Public Schools closed Tuesday due to transportation shortage
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Edwardsburg Public Schools announced around 6 a.m. on their social media platforms that school will be closed Tuesday due to a shortage of transportation drivers. The school offices will remain open. All scheduled evening activities will go on as planned.
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
abc57.com
eLearning Day announced for Elkhart Community Schools for Wednesday
ELKHART, Ind.,--Elkhart Community Schools announced all buildings are closed Wednesday because there are not enough bus drivers. The district says part of the problem is quote "widespread illness." All students have an e-learning day today now. Stick with us for updates on the bus driver shortage.
abc57.com
Four Warsaw Community schools closed Thursday and Friday
WARSAW, Ind. --After reports of illnesses and absences, Warsaw Community schools closes four of its schools for the rest of the week. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle school and Warsaw Community High school will now have E-learning days on Thursday and Friday.
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
abc57.com
Rochester man dies in crash on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - A Rochester man died in a crash on U.S. 31 Thursday evening, according to Indiana State Police. At 7:27 p.m., state troopers and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on U.S. 31 near County Road 50 East.
abc57.com
Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
abc57.com
Contract awarded to build new South Shore Line station at South Bend airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - DLZ Indiana, LLC, was awarded an engineering services contract to move forward with a project to build a new South Shore Line train station at the South Bend International Airport. The South Bend Airport Realignment project is expected to provide a safer and more efficient route...
actionnews5.com
SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Authorities in Indiana say two people were injured in a crash that involved an SUV and a horse and buggy. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 Thursday when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a horse and buggy.
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a crash on Thursday morning involving an SUV and a buggy. Police say a 2007 Buick Rainier was traveling south on County Road 43 towards County Road 14 around 10:50 a.m. when it crossed the center line and collided head on with a buggy. This caused the buggy to overturn in the ditch on the east side of County Road 43.
WWMTCw
No injuries reported after Schoolcraft Township head-on crash
SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were unharmed after a head-on collision in Schoolcraft Township Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Portage crash: Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and U Avenue when one...
abc57.com
South Bend Police Department uses new tech to fight crime
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- FUSUS combines multiple police department applications into one central system. TheSouth Bend Police Department is excited about this new system because it collaborates in real time with officers and the community. "That includes business participation, a residential camera registry, and also the ability to report to...
