It’s a slick start to Friday morning thanks to icy roads in the wake of the snow that fell on Thursday evening. 95.3 MNC has received reports of slippery areas of State Road 23 in Mishawaka and Granger, as well as the U.S. 20 Bypass in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties. In southwest Michigan, traffic along U.S. 12 in the Union area, along with M-217 and M-40 are reported to be slick.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO