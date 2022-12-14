The NHL and the NHLPA have announced that Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana can return to play after spending the past two months in the player assistance program. Vrana was admitted into the program on Oct. 19 after registering two points in two games. The nature of the admittance was never made public, and a joint statement by the NHL and the NHLPA said his care “continues to be administered pursuant to the player assistance program.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO