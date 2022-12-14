Read full article on original website
Popculture
Joss Whedon's HBO Show Canceled
The Nevers has been canceled after only one season. The first half of the drama's debut season was pulled from HBO Max Monday, alongside Westworld and Love Life. It's unclear where the second half of Season 1 will be released, but it probably will not be through HBO. The Nevers was created by Joss Whedon, who left the show in November 2020 and was not mentioned in marketing due to the allegations of workplace harassment against him from other projects.
ComicBook
Aldis Hodge's Alex Cross Series Adds New Cast Members
The newest Alex Cross adaptation has found its latest cast members. On Tuesday, it was announced that Alona Tal (SEAL Team), Johnny Ray Gill (Underground), and Eloise Mumford (50 Shades of Grey) have all joined the cast of Cross, a television adaptation of James Patterson's beloved Alex Cross novels. They will join Black Adam star Aldis Hodge, who will be starring as the series' titular character, as well as Isaiah Mustafa and Ryan Eggold.
Collider
'We Were Liars' Adaptation From 'The Vampire Diaries' Julie Plec Heads to Amazon
An adaptation of the book We Were Liars is heading to Amazon. According to Deadline, the series is being developed for Prime Video. The series will follow the wealthy Sinclair family, who spend every summer on their privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts. One summer, an incident happens to Cadence, which she later can't remember. Two years later, Johnny, Gat, and Mirren work with Cadence to try to help her remember what actually happened to her.
CNET
New Movies Coming in 2023 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
From Indiana Jones to Christopher Nolan, from Marvel to Barbie, there are some big hitters hitting theaters and streaming in 2023. As usual there are a ton of sequels and superheroes, but there are some cool filmmakers and even a few original stories in there too. Click through the gallery...
The Rings of Power season 2 adds another eight cast members – including Bridgerton and Game of Thrones stars
The cast of the fantasy epic is growing
thedigitalfix.com
DCEU fans have already fan-cast the perfect new Superman
Welp, it’s official we can’t have nice things, and our dreams of another Henry Cavill Superman movie are over. That’s right; there’ll be no Man of Steel 2, I’ll tell the children. Of course, as sad as this news is for DCEU fans who were hoping James Gunn’s tenure as DC Studios CEO would herald the return of the Synder-verse, it is also quite exciting.
Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Actioner ‘65’ (Video)
The ”White Noise“ actor plays a pilot who crash-lands on Earth 65 million years ago. Adam Driver shoots a laser gun at dinosaurs in the first trailer for the new film “65,” and for many that will be all the selling point they need to buy a ticket to this Columbia Pictures sci-fi actioner.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
ComicBook
Apple TV+ Cancels Surprising Series After One Season
Apple TV+ has canceled a major original series after its first season tonight before it was renewed for season two. Shantaram follows the story of a fugitive, played by Charlie Hunnam, during the 1980's in Bombay, India. The cancellation isn't so random as the series didn't have a big following like Apple wanted for the Hunnam-led series, and as other series on the streaming service has before. According to Deadline, Shantaram will release its season finale on December 16th, 2022 which will serve as a series finale for the series which filmed throughout the pandemic.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
Feinberg Snapshot: 10 Top Contenders for the Best Film Ensemble SAG Award
Babylon SAG-AFTRA, unsurprisingly, loves movies about performers, including past cast winners Shakespeare in Love, Argo and Birdman. This one boasts A-listers Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, vets Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire and rising star Diego Calvo. The Banshees of Inisherin Though it centers on just two actors — Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson — others with plum character parts include Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. And Martin McDonagh’s last film, Three Billboards, was the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards winner.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Historic, Record-Breaking and Otherwise Notable 2023 Nominees'Fire of Love' Captures a Love Triangle Like No OtherSundance Institute to...
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Fans Are Already Obsessed With Aubrey's Plaza's Latest Movie On Netflix
Fans are finally watching Aubrey Plaza's new film on Netflix and are seemingly obsessed.
ComicBook
Funko's Massive Captain America: Civil War Build-A-Scene Pop Series Adds Hawkeye
Funko's Marvel Avengers Assemble and Victory Shawarma Build-A-Scene waves were six Pop affairs, with a new figure launching roughly every other month over the course of a year. The latest installment is inspired by the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War and will include a whopping 12 Pop figures. It all started with Vision last week, and it seems as though they are wasting no time moving the collection along. Hawkeye has been added to the collection, and pre-orders are live now.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Preview Night Numbers Revealed
After 13 years of waiting, Avatar: The Way of Water is finally in theaters, with Disney revealing that the highly anticipated sequel took in $17 million in Thursday night previews. This number falls in line with projections that the film would take in upwards of $150 million in its opening weekend, with its global total currently sitting around $86 million. Back in 2009, the original Avatar only scored a fraction of this number, with preview night totals being $3.5 million domestically, though this was at a time when the property was entirely new and also only had midnight showings available.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
AdWeek
HBO Max’s Canceled Shows Moving to FAST, Not Disappearing From Existence
HBO Max will now move its canceled programs to third-party FAST services. The streamer recently announced a slew of series cancellations, including Minx, Gordita Chronicles, The Nevers, Westworld and Love Life would be removed from its library. Though there was fear the shows would be gone forever, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery apparently assessed how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content, deciding to license certain HBO and HBO Max programming to third-party FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services as part of a packaged offering.
Following HBO Max Removing Shows Like Westworld, Warner Bros. Discovery Has Finally Explained Where They Are Going
Warner Bros Discovery has finally responded to what's happening with shows like Westworld and Minx, which are set to be removed from HBO Max altogether.
