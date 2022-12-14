ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Burley High School basketball team will have a game with Twin Falls High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Burley High School
Twin Falls High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

