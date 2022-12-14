ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fowler, CA

Tollhouse, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Fowler High School basketball team will have a game with Sierra High School - Tollhouse on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

Fowler High School
Sierra High School - Tollhouse
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Farmersville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FARMERSVILLE, CA
syvnews.com

Fresno-area coach Rustin Pickett tabbed to take over Righetti's football program

Rustin Pickett is the new Righetti High School football coach, a Santa Maria Joint Union High School District press release announced Wednesday. Pickett, the current athletic director at Fresno McClane High School, has coached football for 14 years, the last two as a position coach at Fresno City College. He was the receivers coach and recruiting coordinator for the Rams. Pickett served as the head football coach at Fresno Hoover High School and as associated head coach at Madera and Fresno Sunnyside high schools.
SANTA MARIA, CA
sfstandard.com

Riordan Defensive End Commits to Fresno State After Birthday Visit

Isiah Chala will never forget where he was on his 18th birthday. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end spent the day with his family on an official visit to Fresno State. Two days later, the Riordan senior announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. “It just felt like home,” Chala said. “The...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Aaron Lewis to perform at the Visalia Fox

Aaron Lewis is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on May 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at www.foxvisalia.org, or by calling The Fox Office at 559-625-1369, or by stopping by 308 W. Main Street, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield,...
VISALIA, CA
abc45.com

VIDEO: Lightning strikes 50-year-old redwood tree

LINDSAY, Calif. (KMPH) — A lightning strike shook a California neighborhood Sunday night. Homeowner Joe Fernandez was in his backyard in Lindsay, roughly 35 feet away from his 50-year-old redwood tree. He witnessed it all. "I saw and heard the explosion. It was an explosion; it was not lightning....
LINDSAY, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Will This Coming Weekend Deliver More Fresno Rain?

Two straight stormy weekends have buried the Sierra in snow, brought needed rain, and begun fill to the state’s parched reservoirs. The question is, how much more water is in Mother Nature’s pipeline for drought-plagued California?. The short-term answer is unclear, according to the National Weather Service in...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis PD is dedicated to the “Clovis way of life”

Officer Marcus Burks, from Clovis PD, joins the show with his perspective on how he and the department uphold the “Clovis Way of Life.”. Anyone interested in a career with the Clovis PD can apply at JoinClovisPD.com.
CLOVIS, CA
