INTRACITY CLASH: Old Abes cruise to win over Huskies

On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire North Huskies and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes girls basketball teams faced off at Memorial High School.

The Old Abes controlled the tempo of the game from the start and cruised to a 68-41 win in front of a lively home crowd in the Eagles Nest.

Memorial entered the game with a 4-1 record and North entered at 1-4.

Memorial’s starting lineup featured senior Lily Cayley, junior Jordyn Peed, senior Isabella Tangley, senior Brenna Lasher and sophomore Rayna Welsch. North’s starters were sophomore Elliana O’Keefe, junior Jayden Smith, sophomore Desirae Ford, senior Madi Strubel and senior Kelbrya Smith.

The home team started out hot, as the Old Abes began the game on a 15-3 run. North’s O’Keefe ended Memorial’s run with a driving layup with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, making it 15-5 Old Abes.

The Huskies were unable to go on a run of their own. With just over six minutes left in the half, Ashlynn Shroeder, sophomore guard for the Old Abes, sunk a basket to make it 21-7 Old Abes.

The Old Abes pushed the tempo for much of the first half, often getting out on the fast break and getting open scoring opportunities.

The Old Abes and Huskies played at an even 8-8 pace in the last six minutes of the half, and went into the locker room at halftime with the Old Abes leading 29-15.

The Huskies struggled with shooting for most of the first half, missing on several open shots near the basket.

Peed led in scoring at the half with nine points for the Old Abes.

Memorial continued to grow their lead right away after halftime, starting the second half on a 12-4 run. Peed got four more quick baskets in the first four minutes of the second half, making the score 41-19 Old Abes with 14 minutes left to play.

Memorial continued to control the tempo of the game throughout the second half, and the Huskies were never able to mount a rally and get back into the game. Memorial led 52-26 with 7:30 remaining in the game.

Cayley made two free throws and then scored on a fast break layup on Memorial’s next possession to get to 12 points with just over seven minutes remaining for the Old Abes.

North struggled to convert on their scoring chances throughout the game and struggled to get stops on defense, as the Old Abes dominated on the offensive glass and took advantage of their second-chance scoring opportunities.

The Old Abes played fast and scored with ease throughout the game, running away with a 68-41 win on their home floor.

Next up for the Old Abes, they travel to La Crosse for an away game against Logan on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The Huskies host Holmen at home on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at North High School.