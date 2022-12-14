ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

INTRACITY CLASH: Old Abes cruise to win over Huskies

By by Sam Janssen Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qcbsr_0jhkNI5Q00

On Tuesday night, the Eau Claire North Huskies and Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes girls basketball teams faced off at Memorial High School.

The Old Abes controlled the tempo of the game from the start and cruised to a 68-41 win in front of a lively home crowd in the Eagles Nest.

Memorial entered the game with a 4-1 record and North entered at 1-4.

Memorial’s starting lineup featured senior Lily Cayley, junior Jordyn Peed, senior Isabella Tangley, senior Brenna Lasher and sophomore Rayna Welsch. North’s starters were sophomore Elliana O’Keefe, junior Jayden Smith, sophomore Desirae Ford, senior Madi Strubel and senior Kelbrya Smith.

The home team started out hot, as the Old Abes began the game on a 15-3 run. North’s O’Keefe ended Memorial’s run with a driving layup with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, making it 15-5 Old Abes.

The Huskies were unable to go on a run of their own. With just over six minutes left in the half, Ashlynn Shroeder, sophomore guard for the Old Abes, sunk a basket to make it 21-7 Old Abes.

The Old Abes pushed the tempo for much of the first half, often getting out on the fast break and getting open scoring opportunities.

The Old Abes and Huskies played at an even 8-8 pace in the last six minutes of the half, and went into the locker room at halftime with the Old Abes leading 29-15.

The Huskies struggled with shooting for most of the first half, missing on several open shots near the basket.

Peed led in scoring at the half with nine points for the Old Abes.

Memorial continued to grow their lead right away after halftime, starting the second half on a 12-4 run. Peed got four more quick baskets in the first four minutes of the second half, making the score 41-19 Old Abes with 14 minutes left to play.

Memorial continued to control the tempo of the game throughout the second half, and the Huskies were never able to mount a rally and get back into the game. Memorial led 52-26 with 7:30 remaining in the game.

Cayley made two free throws and then scored on a fast break layup on Memorial’s next possession to get to 12 points with just over seven minutes remaining for the Old Abes.

North struggled to convert on their scoring chances throughout the game and struggled to get stops on defense, as the Old Abes dominated on the offensive glass and took advantage of their second-chance scoring opportunities.

The Old Abes played fast and scored with ease throughout the game, running away with a 68-41 win on their home floor.

Next up for the Old Abes, they travel to La Crosse for an away game against Logan on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. The Huskies host Holmen at home on Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at North High School.

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

