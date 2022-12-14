ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

Jackie Lacey’s 2nd deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

SHELTER art installation opens in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. — On display in Glendale is a temporary art installation in remembrance of the 44-day war between Armenians and Azerbaijanis over a land-locked region in the Caucasus called Nagorno-Karabakh. The exhibit honors the nearly 4,000 Armenian soldiers and innocent civilians who lost their lives during the fighting...
GLENDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Riverside County’s jobless rises in November

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD reports record-high graduation rate for 2021-22

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District had an 86.1% four-year graduation rate in the 2021-22 school year, its highest-ever, the district announced Thursday. The rate marked a 4.5% increase from 2020 to 2021 and was up 7% from 2018 to 2019, according to the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Disneyland president teases 100th anniversary, talks Iger's return

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Flanked between a platinum-dressed Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock smiled at the crowd, teasing what was ahead. "The magic has returned," said Potrock at the annual Visit Anaheim tourism meeting at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Potrock spoke in front of...
ANAHEIM, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Unraced Filly dies after running from handlers at Los Alamitos

CYPRESS, Calif. (CNS) — Another racehorse has died at Los Alamitos Race Course, the track's 19th horse fatality of the year. Sugar Girl, a 2-year-old filly who had not yet competed in a race, died from an accident on Saturday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Sugar Girl...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

NASCAR breaks ground on track at LA Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES — The bulldozers are back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On Thursday, NASCAR broke ground on a temporary quarter-mile track that will host the second running of the Busch Light Clash at the famed venue Feb. 5. Last year’s NASCAR debut in the heart of LA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hazardous-materials investigation underway at possible drug lab in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
PALMDALE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

COVID-19 case numbers falling, but transmission, deaths remain high

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County over the past week dipped by about 21% from the previous week, and daily hospital admissions also declined, the public health director said Thursday, but the county is seeing elevated virus-related death totals and has confirmed the 20th pediatric fatality.

