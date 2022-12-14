Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar moves for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar wants a severance from his co-defendant and is asking a federal judge to allow him to proceed to trial separately from ex-Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service. Huizar and...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council meeting again devolves into chaos as Kevin de León tries to attend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Embattled City Councilman Kevin de León sat by himself in the council horseshoe Tuesday, talking to staff and mulling over his options after he made his second consecutive appearance at a council meeting despite protesters and some of his colleagues making it known that he was persona non grata.
spectrumnews1.com
Jackie Lacey’s 2nd deposition sought by attorneys for BLM protesters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Attorneys for Black Lives Matter demonstrators who were confronted at gunpoint by the late husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey at the Laceys’ Granada Hills home in 2020 want a judge to order a second deposition of Lacey and not allow her to withhold information based on the spousal communication privilege.
spectrumnews1.com
SHELTER art installation opens in Glendale
GLENDALE, Calif. — On display in Glendale is a temporary art installation in remembrance of the 44-day war between Armenians and Azerbaijanis over a land-locked region in the Caucasus called Nagorno-Karabakh. The exhibit honors the nearly 4,000 Armenian soldiers and innocent civilians who lost their lives during the fighting...
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County’s jobless rises in November
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Losses in several sectors of the regional economy pushed Riverside County’s unemployment rate above 4% last month, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in November, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 4.2%, compared to 4% in...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Councilman Soto-Martinez seeks street safety measures, bike lane additions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Citing an “immediate need of basic multimodal infrastructure to make our streets safe and mobile today,” Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez filed a motion with the aim of expediting projects that would improve pedestrian safety and add bike lanes. Soto-Martinez, in his first week serving...
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD reports record-high graduation rate for 2021-22
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles Unified School District had an 86.1% four-year graduation rate in the 2021-22 school year, its highest-ever, the district announced Thursday. The rate marked a 4.5% increase from 2020 to 2021 and was up 7% from 2018 to 2019, according to the district.
spectrumnews1.com
Disneyland president teases 100th anniversary, talks Iger's return
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Flanked between a platinum-dressed Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock smiled at the crowd, teasing what was ahead. "The magic has returned," said Potrock at the annual Visit Anaheim tourism meeting at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Potrock spoke in front of...
spectrumnews1.com
Unraced Filly dies after running from handlers at Los Alamitos
CYPRESS, Calif. (CNS) — Another racehorse has died at Los Alamitos Race Course, the track's 19th horse fatality of the year. Sugar Girl, a 2-year-old filly who had not yet competed in a race, died from an accident on Saturday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Sugar Girl...
spectrumnews1.com
NASCAR breaks ground on track at LA Memorial Coliseum
LOS ANGELES — The bulldozers are back at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. On Thursday, NASCAR broke ground on a temporary quarter-mile track that will host the second running of the Busch Light Clash at the famed venue Feb. 5. Last year’s NASCAR debut in the heart of LA...
spectrumnews1.com
Hazardous-materials investigation underway at possible drug lab in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday were investigating a hazardous-materials incident in the Palmdale area involving a possible drug lab. Firefighters sent to the 36500 block of Palomino Court about 9 a.m. on a report of a structure fire found that there was smoke at the scene but no fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
spectrumnews1.com
COVID-19 case numbers falling, but transmission, deaths remain high
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average daily number of new COVID-19 infections reported in Los Angeles County over the past week dipped by about 21% from the previous week, and daily hospital admissions also declined, the public health director said Thursday, but the county is seeing elevated virus-related death totals and has confirmed the 20th pediatric fatality.
spectrumnews1.com
Drive-thru food distribution center becomes haven for hundreds of families
SANTA ANA, Calif. — The Director of Food Distribution Center at Catholic Charities in Santa Ana, Michael Tijerino, said he and 20 volunteers provide food assistance to families three times a week, with December being their busiest time of the year. About 30% of the families coming for food...
Comments / 0