Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victory
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most "Sinful Cities in America"
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden Corral
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County stun-gun incident sends 1 to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A stun-gun incident in Richmond County sent a suspect to a hospital, deputies said. They announced Monday that the incident happened Friday. Authorities said deputies responded to the 1900 block of George Road to investigate someone causing a disturbance. It was reported that a person was...
WRDW-TV
Does ‘finders, keepers’ apply in a Walmart lane? No, deputies say
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are looking for a woman who took $100 left behind by a previous customer. Authorities in Monday released photos of the woman they’re seeking. Deputies say she went to the Walmart on the Bobby Jones Expressway earlier this month and walked up...
WRDW-TV
Cops brighten holiday for 30 Richmond County kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School Safety and Security Department hosted Shop with a Cop with students on Saturday. Approximately 30 students met with officers and walked through the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road to select gifts for their families. “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of...
WRDW-TV
Online sextortion scams target Columbia County teens
EVANS, Ga. - There’s been an explosive increase in teenage boys being targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending sexually explicit pictures – including in the CSRA. The FBI on Monday reported the nationwide increase in sextortion scams, and it’s something the Columbia County...
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
WRDW-TV
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.
WRDW-TV
Multiple arrests lead to gun and drug seizures in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office reports multiple arrests have been made in connection with drugs and weapons seized in Orangeburg County. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said on Friday, December 9, a Special Operations unit was on a vehicle pursuit chasing the driver to his residence where he attempted to flee. A handgun he was showing was stolen out from Beaufort County.
WRDW-TV
Second suspect suspect arrested in Burke County murder case
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A second suspect wanted for a murder at an illegal nightclub in Burke County over the summer was arrested. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Jawuandre Kelly was taken into custody in Dekalb County on Friday night with no problem. EARLIER COVERAGE:. Kelly was...
WRDW-TV
Sensory-friendly Santa visits children in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many families taking the kids to see Santa is a holiday tradition. But for kids with a sensory processing disorder, loud sounds and long lines can make that tradition a challenge. Kami Augustine drove all the way from Barnwell County to Augusta so her son...
WRDW-TV
‘I made a dumb mistake,’ Amazon worker writes in note on thefts
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at one of Amazon’s Appling facilities got caught shoplifting and wrote a confession promising not to do it again, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The crime was reported Friday at 2150 Discovery Drive, according to deputies. A loss prevention officer...
WRDW-TV
Crash on I-20 causes standstill traffic
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two vehicle crash had traffic at a standstill on Interstate 20 eastbound at the state line Monday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 6:02 a.m. One lane is closed for almost three hours. There were no injuries reported. The scene was clear...
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
Oath of office ceremony for Augusta Commission
Look how local law enforcement agencies and private employers have donated toys and taken kids shopping this Christmas season. As thousands of Fort Gordon soldiers went on holiday leave, post leaders met them at the airport to say goodbye. Riley's 4PM Forecast 12/19/22. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Riley...
WRDW-TV
Fighting antisemitism amid rising hate crimes in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The FBI recently released a report showing the number of hate crimes dropped slightly around the country in 2021. But in Georgia, reports went up from 195 to 238. Most cases reported involved race, ethnicity, or ancestry. We talked to a local rabbi who described his...
WRDW-TV
1 dead after car chase Friday night in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a car accident Friday night in Edgefield County. According to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland, the fatal accident happened shortly before midnight, after deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop on Yonce Pond Road in the Johnston area of Edgefield County.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon families get holiday help in form of food, gifts
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank teamed up with Fort Gordon Christmas House to provide food boxes for E6 and below active-duty service members. The partnership allowed pre-registered military families to “shop” for gifts for their children while also receiving boxes of pantry-stable food items through the food bank.
WRDW-TV
Local mechanics debunk winter car hacks trending on social media
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new social media trend meant to help you defrost your windshield could have you reaching for your wallet. We talked to mechanics about what you need to know. If you type ‘winter car hacks’ in the search bar on TikTok, you’ll see hundreds of videos...
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon soldiers get a farewell for holiday leave
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leadership at Fort Gordon delivered holiday greetings Monday morning to soldiers going on Christmas leave. The soldiers began leaving from Augusta Regional Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting at midnight. More than 2,500 soldiers will be traveling home during Fort Gordon’s holiday block leave...
WRDW-TV
As deep freeze looms, here’s how to protect people, pets and home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With local temperatures expected to take a deep dive into the teens in a few days, Augusta-area residents and officials are preparing for a bitterly cold Christmas weekend. A low temperature of 15 is expected Friday, followed by a low of 21 and a high of...
