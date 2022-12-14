Read full article on original website
Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
Daily Beast
It’s War! William and Kate’s Team Label Harry and Meghan ‘the Kardashians’
Relations between William and Kate and Meghan and Harry descended into a state of outright war Friday, after sources close to the Waleses compared the Montecito-based couple to the Kardashians, after Netflix released a glossy trailer for their new reality docuseries, Harry and Meghan. The timing of the release appeared...
Harry and Meghan, review: Intimate, self-aggrandising, and wildly entertaining
Does Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary live up to its no-holds-barred expectations? Well, within the first five minutes we’ve seen a makeup-less Meghan, hair wrapped in a towel, crying into her phone camera – so I’m going to say yes. “What are we doing?” the couple wonder more than once, as they reflect on their actions in this slightly hysterical fever dream of self-aggrandisement. They say they want to be able to tell their story, a story they feel they weren’t allowed to tell before, but now seem to tell professionally for a living. There are no major revelations...
What to Stream This Weekend: 'Harry & Meghan,' 'Jersey Shore' Spin-Off & 'Home Alone 3'
"Harry & Meghan Vol. I - NetflixPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DrisocollThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be sharing their side of the story (for the third time) in a new documentary series. Volume I of the two-volume series is streaming on Netflix on Thursday and will follow what led the pair to step away from the royal family. Friends, family, and royal historians also join the series to share their observations of the claims of sabotage and racism that the couple faced with Harry noting that his wife was in a similar position as his late mother Diana...
Harry and Meghan accept award in New York ahead of release of Netflix series
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said "we know a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change" after they were honored in New York for their work on racial justice and mental health.
The Hollywood Gossip
New trailer for "Harry & Meghan" docuseries creating royal controversy
Netflix has released the official trailer for "Harry and Meghan" and it's promising a previously unseen look into the royal family. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the response.
‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
KVIA
Harry and Meghan take aim at media in highly anticipated Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at Britain’s media and promised to recall their experiences of their bitter split from the British royal family, in their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series. The first three episodes of the project, titled “Harry & Meghan,” were released on...
US critics unimpressed by first instalment of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series
US critics were seemingly unimpressed by the first instalment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ new Netflix series, describing it as “a straightforward romance with no real royal dirt”.Major US media outlets offered mostly unfavourable takes on the tell-all documentary, the first three episodes of which began streaming on Thursday.In them, Harry accuses the royals of having a “huge level of unconscious bias” and Meghan saying the media wanted to “destroy” her.Variety’s chief television critic, Daniel D’Addario, said that the couple had previously “shocked the world multiple times over” – both with the infamous “Megxit” and subsequent interview with...
