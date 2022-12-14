ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo City Council approves purchase of outdoor warning sirens

By Angel Oliva
 2 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council discussed storm safety during Tuesday’s City Council Meeting.

The city council approved the purchase of federal outdoor warning sirens for Potter and Randall Counties in a 5-0 vote.

The purchase would consist of seven outdoor sirens with poles for Potter and Randall Counties to be integrated into the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management System.

Officials said they expect to receive the new sirens in six to eight months.

