Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Tippy Valley Extends Win Streak To Eight With Win Over Winamac
One could take a look at both team’s records and the final score and assume Tippecanoe Valley didn’t struggle much in beating Winamac 56-38 at Rita Price Simpson Court Thursday night. But the game was a hard fought battle that didn’t get lopsided until the final minutes. In the end, it was the defense and timely scoring of Tippy Valley that extended the team’s winning streak to eight games.
wfft.com
High School Basketball Roundup (12/13)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Blackhawk and Fremont boys picked up road wins, while the Norwell girls also claimed a nonconference road win on Tuesday. Blackhawk moved to 4-0 on the season with a 67-42 victory over South Side. Fremont edged Wayne 66-63 to move to 5-1 behind Ethan Bontrager's game-high 25 points. After a slow start, Norwell dominated to the tune of a 62-45 victory over Woodlan to improve to 10-2.
Roeder steps down as Southern Wells football coach
PONETO, Ind. (WANE) – Southern Wells is looking for a new head football coach after Mike Roeder has stepped down from leading the program the former coach confirmed to WANE-TV on Thursday afternoon. Roedrer’s leaves Southern Wells with a 2-28 record, including back-to-back 0-10 seasons in 2021 & 2022. Roeder took over the Raiders in […]
12/13 Prep Recap – Blackhawk rolls, Fremont nips Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian, the new no. 1 in this week’s 2A state poll, bested South Side 67-42 at Don Reichert Gymnasium while Fremont went into Wayne and came away with a 66-63 win over the Generals to headline Tuesday night’s prep basketball action. For Fremont, Ethan Bontrager tallied 25 points while […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Maple Leaf Farms Of Leesburg Is Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Winner
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon Wednesday, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers that have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program. “The importance...
News Now Warsaw
Maple Leaf Farms wins ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
INDIANAPOLIS – Maple Leaf Farms of Leesburg is the second-ever winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament. Maple Leaf Farms was named the winner of the second annual tournament during the 2022 Best IN Manufacturing Awards Luncheon in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and is being recognized for its “Roast Half Duck.”
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North extends to 8-2 after win over Bishop Dwenger
The Huntington North Vikings move to 8-2 after securing a 60-21 victory over Bishop Dwenger. Girls High School Basketball: Huntington North extends to 8-2 after win over Bishop Dwenger. The Huntington North Vikings move to 8-2 after securing a 60-21 victory over Bishop Dwenger.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Football de-commitment rumors
While nothing has been stated publicly concerning a couple of current Notre Dame football commits, signs are pointing to de-commitments in the future. Jayden Limar and Peyton Bowen are Irish recruits who may soon flip to other schools. I linked Peyton’s tweet shooting down NIL rumors in yesterday’s newsletter, but...
inkfreenews.com
Arcade Game Catches Fire At Warsaw Home
WARSAW — An arcade game caused a fire in the basement of a Warsaw home on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. First responders were called out at 12:46 p.m. to the fire at 1702 Walnut Creek Blvd. “The fire originated in the basement in … like an arcade game in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Rex Harold Hoffman
Rex Harold Hoffman, of Warsaw, passed away at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 87. He was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol Cole Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin and married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.
Notre Dame football lands transfer kicker Spencer Shrader
Following his official visit to check out the Notre Dame football program, Spencer Shrader, a kicker out of South Florida, has committed to play for the Irish. Transferring in from USF, Shrader is 28 of 41 in his field-goal-kicking career. He has nailed all 95 of his extra-point attempts during that time.
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
WANE-TV
Public missing from Parkview public forum
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In a meeting compelled by the Indiana legislature, Parkview Health Tuesday easily checked off two of the three requirements. Discuss the price of health services? Check. Discuss community contributions? Big check. Obtain feedback from the community?. No one from the community was in attendance.
Times-Union Newspaper
Lillian Dunbar Wins VFW Writing Contest
Edgewood Middle School teacher Abbi Richcreek announced eighth-grader Lillian Dunbar won a $500 award contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Local Post 1126. This is the fourth year Richcreek’s students entered the writing contest. Last year’s winner was Gwen Bowman. 2020’s winner was Aeva Ashenfelter. 2019’s winner was Haley Rodewald. This contest is held at the local, regional, state and national levels, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including two in the Michiana area. The post Two Michiana companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Michiana Business News.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.16.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 9:54 a.m. Wednesday - Rick J. Smith, 39, of 4961 N. CR 250E, Warsaw, arrested for domestic battery. Bond: $1,000. • 7:17 p.m. Wednesday - Beth Nicole Davis, 31, of 706 S. Thwaits Court, Syracuse, arrested...
95.3 MNC
Several Elkhart, Warsaw, Edwardsburg schools closed, switched to e-learning
Several Elkhart, Warsaw and Edwardsburg schools are closed and switching to e-learning. In Warsaw, the decision was made based on advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department. Leesburg Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Lakeview Middle School, and Warsaw Community High School – will switch to e-Learning, for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Stanley A. Cook
Stanley A. Cook, 83, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Paddock Springs. He was born in Flint, Mich., on April 21, 1939, to Henry and Ethel Green Cook. On June 13, 1959, he married Eilene. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is entrusted with the care of Stan. Friends...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
Times-Union Newspaper
Pamela Ann Chaplin
Pamela Ann Chaplin, 72, of Warsaw, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor Warsaw. Pamela was born April 26, 1950, in Rochester, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Menzie Thrasher. She was a graduate of Warsaw Community High School. Pamela was a lifetime residence of...
Comments / 0