Rex Harold Hoffman, of Warsaw, passed away at 11:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 87. He was born on Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol Cole Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin and married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO