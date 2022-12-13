Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Related
Fun City Adventure Park to Become Newest Anchor at Union Lake Crossing Shopping Center in Millville
(MILLVILLE, NJ) /PRNewswire/ -- Irgang Group announced on December 15th that it has signed Fun City Adventure Park to a lease for a 36,500-square-foot anchor position at Union Lake Crossing, a 393,000-square-foot power center serving the greater Millville-Vineland market in southern New Jersey. Occupying most of the former Dick's store,...
Popular Chain Restaurant Closes a NJ Shore Location After 45 Years
It's the end of the line for one location of a national chain restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been around for well over a generation. And, at this point, if you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.
Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ
Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
This Popular Bucks County Restaurant is Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s “Family Dinner” Show
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by Pasquale, an...
New Restaurant Taking Former Golden Corral Location in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
The Golden Corral in Egg Harbor Township closed its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened. However, it looks like there will be a new restaurant taking over the location, which sits in the Boscov's parking lot at the Harbor Square Shopping Center (still locally known as the old Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township.
Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1
For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CONFIRMED: Urban Air Entertainment Taking Over Staples in Lawrence, NJ
After hearing many rumors about what would be replacing the Staples store in Lawrence Shopping Center after it closes for good in early January, I've found out officially which one was true. CentralJersey.com is reporting that Urban Air, a family entertainment venue has signed a lease and is hoping to...
Why Has NJ Route 41 Been “Temporary” for Decades? Here’s the Answer
Here's a question that you may have thought about once or twice: why is a part of Route 41 in Camden County "temporary?" For the answer, we need to go back almost 100 years. Route 41 was created way back in 1927 to run between Deptford and Moorestown, which it does as a 14-mile-long highway.
Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ
You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales
Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm. Kohan Retail Investment Group — a Great Neck, N.Y., CRE retail turnaround firm — purchased the ailing Montgomery Mall in summer 2022. But according to a Bucks County Courier Times story by James McGinnis, revival of the North Wales shopping site has been slow to unfold.
Be On The Lookout For Porch Pirates In Atlantic And Cape May Counties
Isn't it so funny how much people think they can get away with in this day and age? What's wild is the fact that we're all monitored now more than ever before in the history of mankind. Think about it. Almost everyone has, at the very least, a Ring camera...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshy Seafood taking preorders for trays for the holidays and Feast of the Seven Fishes
Conshohocken Seafood Co. is accepting preorders for trays through December 22nd. The menu includes everything you need for the holidays and your feast of the seven fishes. Pickup is on December 24th. To order call (610) 563-2061 or place one online.
This Will Be The Hottest Bar in Mercer County on New Year’s Eve
The holidays are coming to a close and the last plan on the agenda is New Year's Eve. Whether you love the holiday or hate it, you’re most likely going to need some plans, and Cooper’s is the place to be to ring in 2023. Cooper’s Riverview in...
eastside-online.org
East holds successful biannual blood drive
On November 15th and 16th, The Great Blood Drive Charlie Brown occurred in the East Library Annex. Students at Cherry Hill East were able to donate blood, but the blood drive was also open to people in the community. Around 200 students donated to the blood drive this year, which will impact the lives of the people receiving the blood. Just one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
phillyvoice.com
Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season
Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
Cherry Hill police issue winter weather travel advisory
CHERRY HILL, NJ – A winter storm system is expected to move into the New Jersey area early Thursday and it could bring a wintry mix to the area, making roads slippery. The Cherry Hill Police Department is advising motorists to plan ahead and use caution. Precipitation will start to move in Thursday morning. Though it is expected to change over to rain within a few hours for most locations, even a small amount of wintry mix can cause slippery road conditions. For most of us, it’s been several months since we had to drive in wintry conditions, so here The post Cherry Hill police issue winter weather travel advisory appeared first on Shore News Network.
billypenn.com
Remote workers fuel Center City surge; Tierra Whack shows local love; Launching 1,000 mid-priced homes | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Foot traffic in Center City is nearing pre-pandemic levels — and it’s not necessarily because of return-to-office mandates. If they can afford...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Dec. 14. Entries list property address followed by...
Comments / 0