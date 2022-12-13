ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

94.5 PST

Opening Date Set for Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge in Bordentown, NJ

Everybody's buzzing about the new, upscale restaurant opening in the old Mastoris Diner in Bordentown. Well, I've got great news. It's opening next week. Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge has announced it will be opening its doors for the first time on Monday, December 19. It's completely renovated and ready to serve you. Wait until you see it. Wow.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
94.5 PST

Happy Holidays! This South Jersey Town Is Offering FREE Parking Through Jan 1

For anyone visiting Camden New Jersey during the holidays, here's one less thing you have to worry about: paying for parking!. Camden Parking Authority is offering FREE metered parking to Camden visitors and residents from Monday, Dec 12 - Jan 1, 2023. Call it a Christmas gift during the holiday season! It's all in an effort to promote visitors to come shop and see the sites.
CAMDEN, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Dazzling Christmas Lights Display in Collingswood, NJ

You might need your sunglasses when paying a visit this to this festive house in Collingswood. During the holidays, we live for festive, over-the-top Christmas displays. The more lights and decorations the better. This home and business in Collingswood is BEYOND bright!. There are plenty of Santas and snowmen all...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
MONTCO.Today

New Montgomery Mall Owners, Turnaround Experts, Have Yet to Show Progress in North Wales

Santa at Montgomery Mall seems busy, but many of the retailers there are not, despite the property's sale to a N.Y. retail turnaround firm. Kohan Retail Investment Group — a Great Neck, N.Y., CRE retail turnaround firm — purchased the ailing Montgomery Mall in summer 2022. But according to a Bucks County Courier Times story by James McGinnis, revival of the North Wales shopping site has been slow to unfold.
NORTH WALES, PA
eastside-online.org

East holds successful biannual blood drive

On November 15th and 16th, The Great Blood Drive Charlie Brown occurred in the East Library Annex. Students at Cherry Hill East were able to donate blood, but the blood drive was also open to people in the community. Around 200 students donated to the blood drive this year, which will impact the lives of the people receiving the blood. Just one pint of blood can save up to 3 lives.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Where to eat the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Philly this Christmas season

Each Christmas Eve, Philadelphians of all ages gather around family dinner tables or crowd into tiny side street restaurants to commemorate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. The massive, multi-course meal is largely celebrated by Italian-American families, and the tradition itself is based on the Roman Catholic practice of not eating meat on Christmas Eve. Though it's unclear where it originated, the first known mention of the holiday feast was included in a 1983 issue of the Inquirer, leading some to believe that the tradition was born in the city before moving to other parts of the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill police issue winter weather travel advisory

CHERRY HILL, NJ – A winter storm system is expected to move into the New Jersey area early Thursday and it could bring a wintry mix to the area, making roads slippery. The Cherry Hill Police Department is advising motorists to plan ahead and use caution. Precipitation will start to move in Thursday morning. Though it is expected to change over to rain within a few hours for most locations, even a small amount of wintry mix can cause slippery road conditions. For most of us, it’s been several months since we had to drive in wintry conditions, so here The post Cherry Hill police issue winter weather travel advisory appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

