Yardbarker
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team
As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
Chicago Bulls Make Roster Move On Friday
The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that they have sent rookie first-round pick Dalen Terry to the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League.
Bears Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: ESPN's Todd McShay's Mock, CBS, PFN
Bears mock draft roundup 3.0: Todd McShay, CBS, PFN originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In Week 13, the Bears were officially eliminated from playoff contention after they lost at home, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers. With that, the focus of the season quickly shifted to the Bears' offseason,...
atozsports.com
Comment from Matt Eberlfus shows why one Bears player shouldn’t be judged based on his performance so far this season
Before the trade deadline, the Chicago Bears sent a second-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool, who will be a free agent after the 2023 season, has experienced a slow start in Chicago. The former Notre Dame standout has just 12 receptions for 111...
Derrick Rose looks back on time with Chicago Bulls and wishes he could have lived a little more
Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose is looking back on his career and making some surprising revelations
Adrian Wojnarowski reports Lonzo Ball might miss the entire season for Chicago Bulls
In a bombshell report, Adrian Wojnarowski says that Lonzo Ball might not suit up at all for the Chicago Bulls this season.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again
Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
How Dalen Terry is patiently waiting for his opportunity with the Chicago Bulls
Dalen Terry has been working hard with the G-League Windy City Bulls, and he's trying to stay focused on finding a path to minutes with the Chicago Bulls.
Will QB Justin Fields break another Chicago Bears record Sunday? 12 eye-catching numbers for Week 15.
The Chicago Bears used their Week 14 open date to take a step back and decompress, hoping to find a spark that can help them finish the season strong. It won’t be easy Sunday against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who are 12-1 and coming off a 48-22 thrashing of the New York Giants. The Bears will have to be locked in and sharp with their execution to keep the home game from getting ...
Justin Fields’ absence from Bears’ practice was quick
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, returned to the field on Thursday and was a full participant as his team prepares to face the Eagles on Sunday.
Cody Bellinger's Deal With Chicago Cubs Finalized
The Chicago Cubs and former free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger put the final touches on a deal that was first reported last week. Bellinger had been looking for a one-year deal to reset his value after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. Bellinger’s wish was Chicago’s command as Cody got what he was looking for by way of a one-year $17.5 million pact.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
