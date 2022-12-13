ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade

After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Dungy Has Advice For Struggling Team

As the Chicago Bears continue to struggle to win games, Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy sees similarities to what he went through and has advice. The Chicago Bears are in the beginning stage of their latest rebuild. General manager Ryan Poles had to blow up the roster, shipping out popular veterans who had big contracts and who did not fit the new regime’s vision for the team.
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Free Agency: "Intelligent Spending" strikes again

Stop me if you've heard this before: Chicago Cubs fans are told by the front office that the money is present to make big moves in the offseason to compete next year. Top talent on the market is said to be in talks with the Cubs. Top-market teams make long, lucrative deals with the top targets to commit to winning. The Cubs end up (virtually) empty-handed on their way to Spring Training.
Chicago Tribune

Will QB Justin Fields break another Chicago Bears record Sunday? 12 eye-catching numbers for Week 15.

The Chicago Bears used their Week 14 open date to take a step back and decompress, hoping to find a spark that can help them finish the season strong. It won’t be easy Sunday against the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who are 12-1 and coming off a 48-22 thrashing of the New York Giants. The Bears will have to be locked in and sharp with their execution to keep the home game from getting ...
NESN

Cody Bellinger's Deal With Chicago Cubs Finalized

The Chicago Cubs and former free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger put the final touches on a deal that was first reported last week. Bellinger had been looking for a one-year deal to reset his value after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last month. Bellinger’s wish was Chicago’s command as Cody got what he was looking for by way of a one-year $17.5 million pact.
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams

Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
