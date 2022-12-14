ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Local Officials Denounce Violence Against LGBTQ+ Community

More than 125 elected officials and organizations in North Carolina recently crafted and signed an open letter denouncing violence and hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Just this year, there have been more than one dozen attacks against drag artists and drag performances in the state — as well as...
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community

LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
A “Code Blue” medical crisis

It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration’s accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for error in his dealings with the legislature in […]
Lawmakers call for resignation of Cooper official over hurricane-recovery failures

North Carolina lawmakers heard once again on Wednesday from officials on hurricane-recovery efforts for those who lost their homes due to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. And many legislators were not pleased that little progress had been made and that testimony from executive branch officials in the almost four-hour Hurricane Response and Recovery Subcommittee meeting was nearly identical to that was given in September.
Community invited to Port City United’s ‘Soul Santa Sunday’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that “Soul Santa Sunday” will take place Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Selfie Lounge. The lounge is located at 1913 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. Per the announcement, this family-friendly...
Recipients revealed for over $9 million in grant funding from New Hanover Community Endowment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover Community Endowment has revealed the recipients of $9 million in grant funding. According to an announcement by the endowment, funding will be distributed to nonprofits in New Hanover County. This round of funding marks the first for the endowment, which was established through the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020.
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
City accepts missed street in Rivermist

During their Dec. 8 regular meeting the Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to accept a street dedication in the Rivermist at Dutchman Creek community. Flank Court, off of J. Swain Boulevard, became Southport's responsibility and will be maintained by the city moving forward after an attorney representing...
Night of Lights at Bellamy Mansion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion will be hosting a Night of Lights on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. Stroll through the mansion and enjoy Christmas displays that are historically accurate along with museum volunteers who added their own special touch. “The site...
NC elections director denies protests of Columbus County sheriff’s race

North Carolina’s top election official has denied both appeals protesting the re-election of Jody Greene as sheriff in Columbus County. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, on Monday denied an appeal by Herman Lewis, a member of the local NAACP. She denied another appeal by local activist Calvin Norton last week.
