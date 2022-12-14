Read full article on original website
chapelboro.com
Local Officials Denounce Violence Against LGBTQ+ Community
More than 125 elected officials and organizations in North Carolina recently crafted and signed an open letter denouncing violence and hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ+ community. Just this year, there have been more than one dozen attacks against drag artists and drag performances in the state — as well as...
newsfromthestates.com
N.C. elected officials issue statement condemning threats to drag shows, LGBTQ community
LGBTQ elected officials and their allies issued a statement Wednesday condemning the recent rise in anti-LGBTQ threats and violence. The statement comes in the wake of recent threats against a drag show in Southern Pines and the attack on the power grid in Moore County. State and federal authorities are still investigating that crime and trying to determine if it was related. As Policy Watch has reported, it was far from the only recent threat to the state’s LGBTQ community.
triad-city-beat.com
NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows
This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
Gov. Cooper weighs in on the looming abortion battle at General Assembly
While North Carolina is a southern safe haven now for abortion, it may not be for long.
North Carolina leads nation in reported drag event backlash: GLAAD report
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A GLAAD report released last month is shedding light on the fraught state of drag artist-led events in the United States, and North Carolina is at the front of the pack. According to the report, North Carolina and Texas are tied for the highest number of drag events targeted by […]
Changes proposed for North Carolina public schools, but state may need to change its constitution first
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A select committee appointed by North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has made six recommendations to change the way public education is administered across North Carolina, including one that would require a constitutional amendment to adopt. That would be a designation that the elected state superintendent of public instruction should lead […]
luminanews.com
A “Code Blue” medical crisis
It takes a lot of chutzpah to speak to a group of doctors about healthcare, but I am known to venture into areas which I probably shouldn’t. The North Carolina Academy of Family Physicians consists of dedicated people I greatly admire. They are the front door to healthcare. Primary...
NC governor has little wiggle room with legislature in 2023
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper described on Wednesday jobs announcements, an emerging clean energy sector and his ability to block “culture-war, business-killing” laws on social issues from the General Assembly among his administration’s accomplishments during 2022. There could be little room for error in his dealings with the legislature in […]
borderbelt.org
In a rural NC county rife with turmoil, voters elect first Black woman to county board
When Barbara Featherson was sworn into office last week as the first Black woman to serve on the Columbus County Board of Commissioners, the local notary made a blunder. The notary, Harlene Walters, certified Featherson as the board’s newest member “on this fifth day of December, 1900.”. As...
Cuomo steps down as NC Democratic Party executive director
RALEIGH, N.C. — The day-to-day administrator of the North Carolina Democratic Party for the past two election cycles has left the executive director's post. In an email to party leaders this weekend, Meredith Cuomo said she made the decision to leave the job before the November election. At the...
WECT
Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle raises $12,500 for local youth program, gives new car to lucky winner
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to host Holiday Storytime with Santa. New Hanover County Fire Rescue to host Holiday Storytime with Santa. paws4people accepting votes and nominations for Dog of the Year Contest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. paws4people accepting...
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers call for resignation of Cooper official over hurricane-recovery failures
North Carolina lawmakers heard once again on Wednesday from officials on hurricane-recovery efforts for those who lost their homes due to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. And many legislators were not pleased that little progress had been made and that testimony from executive branch officials in the almost four-hour Hurricane Response and Recovery Subcommittee meeting was nearly identical to that was given in September.
North Carolina protestors call on Gov. Cooper to abolish state’s death penalty
QUEEN CITY NEWS — Protestors in Raleigh on Saturday called for an end to the death penalty in North Carolina. More than 100 people took to the streets demanding action from Gov. Roy Cooper. Organizers want an end to the death penalty and are asking the governor to commute the state’s 135 current death sentences. […]
Gov. Cooper talks goals for next year and his political future
As Gov. Roy Cooper enters his last two years in office, he says there are a variety of things he wants to accomplish next year while he contemplates what’s next for him after his time as governor is over.
WECT
Community invited to Port City United’s ‘Soul Santa Sunday’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Port City United, in partnership with Coast 97.3, has announced that “Soul Santa Sunday” will take place Dec. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Selfie Lounge. The lounge is located at 1913 Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. Per the announcement, this family-friendly...
foxwilmington.com
Recipients revealed for over $9 million in grant funding from New Hanover Community Endowment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover Community Endowment has revealed the recipients of $9 million in grant funding. According to an announcement by the endowment, funding will be distributed to nonprofits in New Hanover County. This round of funding marks the first for the endowment, which was established through the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020.
WECT
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
The State Port Pilot
City accepts missed street in Rivermist
During their Dec. 8 regular meeting the Southport Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a resolution to accept a street dedication in the Rivermist at Dutchman Creek community. Flank Court, off of J. Swain Boulevard, became Southport's responsibility and will be maintained by the city moving forward after an attorney representing...
WECT
Night of Lights at Bellamy Mansion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bellamy Mansion will be hosting a Night of Lights on Dec. 20, 21 and 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. each night. Stroll through the mansion and enjoy Christmas displays that are historically accurate along with museum volunteers who added their own special touch. “The site...
borderbelt.org
NC elections director denies protests of Columbus County sheriff’s race
North Carolina’s top election official has denied both appeals protesting the re-election of Jody Greene as sheriff in Columbus County. Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, on Monday denied an appeal by Herman Lewis, a member of the local NAACP. She denied another appeal by local activist Calvin Norton last week.
