Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide

The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
BILLINGS, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22

Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places

Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Billings Shop with a Cop starts Saturday!

It truly is the spirit of giving, and law enforcement officers this time of year are doing just that. The third annual Shop with a Cop event starts Saturday, December 17, with a parade of vehicles as they make their way to the shopping destination, according to the press release.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options

For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings police investigating casino robbery

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at Maverick Casino that took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. In a tweet, police say a man wearing all black entered the casino and pointed a gun at an employee. Sergeant Clyde Reid says the suspect was able to get away with some money.
BILLINGS, MT

