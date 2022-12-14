Read full article on original website
We Asked, You Said… These are the Worst Traffic Lights in Billings
Traffic is probably one of our favorite things to complain about. Billings is growing and one of those growing pains is dealing with congested roads. Roundabouts - love 'em or hate 'em - are proven to help traffic, but they can't put them everywhere. So, stoplights it is. We're all...
U.S. Highway 212 in SE Montana closed
The storm system that moved through the region on Tuesday has forced the closure of U.S. Highway 212 in southeast Montana.
Blizzard hits eastern Montana
While plow crews were hard at work clearing the roads, it didn’t take long in many places for drifting snow to cover them once again.
Billings is Losing It Over Huge Energy Bill Increases City-Wide
The City of Billings is up in arms on social media today because it seems like everybody has seen massive increases in their energy bills. Normally during the Winter, people see increases in price due to turning on their heat. But the consensus of many citizens is that the increase is extremely massive; sometimes even up to triple what it was the previous month.
Protesters rally over NorthWestern Energy's natural gas plant in Laurel
The resource council and others say the city and county allowed the project to move forward on land zoned for agriculture.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The big storm stays east of Billings
The eastern counties of Montana and Wyoming are dealing with heavy snow and wind through the end of the week. Then, next week looks to be the coldest so far.
cowboystatedaily.com
Billings Man Fights Truck Thief; Jumps On Moving Stolen Truck, Bashes Thief With Sledgehammer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It sounds like an action movie. When Billings resident Tim Payne grabbed the side of his own moving stolen truck and started bashing the driver with a shovel and a sledgehammer last week, he said he was full of adrenaline, but not the type of adrenaline he was used to.
Billings snowplow drivers hard at work, even as worst of storm misses town
Massive winter storms hit about everywhere in Montana Tuesday, and although Billings managed to avoid the worst, snowplow drivers in the city were still hard at work.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 12.14.22
Please let us know if you would like to see your weekly fishing report included in this Montana fishing report compilation by emailing your report to us before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your business website/email address. Bighorn River News via Bighorn...
[Breaking] Robbery at Maverick Casino on 14th St W in Billings
Tonight around 5:01 PM, Billings Police responded to Maverick Casino at 710 14th Street West in Billings for a call of a robbery. The male suspect reportedly entered the casino wearing all black, and pointed a handgun at an employee, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described...
Montana state veterinarian reports rise in canine brucellosis
The rise is alarming for area animal shelters and rescue operations like Dog Tag Buddies, which pairs dogs with veterans to help treat invisible injuries.
EWW! Billings Area Has Some of the Absolute Worst Stinky Places
Have you ever woken up in Billings and just hated the smell? I'm talking some awful stenches that make it seem like something awful is burning up, or maybe even something much viler, depending on where you live of course. I think I have a few places in and around Billings that are just awful smelling. This is not to say that these places are bad, just stinky.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dangerously cold air coming
A blast of arctic air will put the area into the deep freeze starting Sunday and lasting through next week.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Shop with a Cop starts Saturday!
It truly is the spirit of giving, and law enforcement officers this time of year are doing just that. The third annual Shop with a Cop event starts Saturday, December 17, with a parade of vehicles as they make their way to the shopping destination, according to the press release.
yourbigsky.com
Need help with your heat bill this winter? Here are a few options
For low-income households, there may be times when they must choose from certain necessities. That can mean choosing to buy groceries over their energy bill. Fortunately, they can utilize a few resources to stay warm during the colder months. There are several options for Energy Assistance from district 7 of...
KULR8
Billings police investigating casino robbery
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at Maverick Casino that took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. In a tweet, police say a man wearing all black entered the casino and pointed a gun at an employee. Sergeant Clyde Reid says the suspect was able to get away with some money.
More snow in the forecast, Blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY
More snow in the forecast through Thursday with blizzard conditions in southeast MT and northeast WY.
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A dry start, A snowy finish
Snow showers are possible late this afternoon into the evening. Heavy snowfall and blowing snow continues in the east.
