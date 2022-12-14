ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strafford, MO

KYTV

Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man considered armed and dangerous in southwest Polk County surrendered after a manhunt. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire Monday morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

KYTV

Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street. Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and...
MARIONVILLE, MO
KYTV

Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.

NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday. Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the...
CONWAY, MO
St. Joseph Post

80-year-old struck and killed on Missouri highway

LACLEDE COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Sunday in Laclede County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by Stormi L. Carter, 32, Huntsville, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 44 at Phillipsburg. The SUV struck a pedestrian identified as Ronald Nelson, 80,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville

12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified

MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
MONETT, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
BOLIVAR, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home

A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
LEBANON, MO
KYTV

Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45. The crash report states the other car...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
OZARK, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Queen of Clean: Whitening Whites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is an easy soak for your whites to turn from dingy to sparkling white again. How to: This is for white cotton and blends. Fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD: Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible water from...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Staying warm if your power is out

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

