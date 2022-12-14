Read full article on original website
KYTV
Polk County sheriff says man fired shots at law enforcement after leaving burning home; surrenders after manhunt
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a man considered armed and dangerous in southwest Polk County surrendered after a manhunt. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to South 77th Road, south of Mo. 215, in the Morrisville area for a residential structure fire Monday morning. When deputies arrived, they found a man who owned the home leaving while armed with a rifle and a handgun. The man fired several rounds at law enforcement before entering a wooded area.
KYTV
Police identify passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Marionville, Mo.
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly crash in Marionville on Saturday. Penny Miller, of Aurora, a passenger in a vehicle, died in the crash. Police responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 4:30 p.m. Investigators say the driver of Miller’s vehicle, Jimmy Miller, 79, pulled out onto U.S. 60 when an SUV crashed into his vehicle. Jimmy Miller suffered injuries in the crash. Police say the other driver did not suffer any injuries.
KYTV
KYTV
Pedestrian dies after vehicle strikes him on I-44 near Conway, Mo.
NEAR CONWAY, Mo. (KY3) - A California man died after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on I-44 near Conway on Sunday. Ronald Nelson, 80, of Hesperia, Calif., died in the crash. Troopers responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. Investigators say he entered the roadway when the...
Woman identified following fatal crash in Marionville
12/19/2022 UPDATE: The Marionville Police Department has given an update on the crash that killed a woman on Saturday. Police have identified Penelope (Penny) Miller of Aurora, Missouri as the woman who died Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred when a 1998 Honda Accord, occupied by passenger Penelope Miller, traveled southbound from Western onto Highway 60 […]
KTTS
Police Investigate Thursday Night Shooting at Kansas Expressway & Grand
(KTTS News) – Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that injured one. Police were called to a strip mall near Grand and Kansas Expressway around 8 p.m. Thursday. Reports say that shots were fired into a beauty shop and one woman was injured. The victims’ injuries do not appear...
Body of Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
KYTV
Monett police search for answers after a woman’s body was found in a creek
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Monett are searching for answers after the discovery of a female’s body in Kelly Creek Saturday afternoon. Officers were called out to an area near the 100 block of 5th St. The deceased woman was identified as 62-year-old Jeannie Lester from Monett. Her...
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home
A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
KYTV
Nixa man dies after two-car crash in Arkansas
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Nixa, Mo. died after a two-car crash in Arkansas Thursday night. According to the Arkansas State Police, 41-year-old Donald Kramer died when he hit another car while crossing the center of Arkansas State Highway 45. The crash report states the other car...
KYTV
Officials: MFA fuel spill leaked into nearby sewer line in Aurora, Mo.; crews working to find the path
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fuel spill at an MFA gas station in Aurora. The fuel spill occurred last week, but crews have been working all weekend to clean up the area and investigate. Wendell Hall, a state on-scene coordinator...
Man arrested for using truck to ram victim, shooting while driving
UPDATE 12/16 — Cline has a bong appearance hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 21. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An area man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to ram his girlfriend’s ex-husband off of the road and then shooting at the victim while driving. Kristopher Michael Cline, 28, of Springfield, was arrested […]
KYTV
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
Highlandville officer on leave accused of falsifying information
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – In a city short of a thousand residents, two paid police officers are assigned to keep the peace. As of today, just one remains. The other, Officer Tracy West, is on paid administrative leave for accusations that he falsified information and tampered with evidence. In a KOLR 10 Investigates exclusive interview, the […]
Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Lockwood, Mo. man dies after car runs off the road and hits a tree
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Lockwood died after a car crash Saturday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 23-year-old Brett Walton was driving on U.S. 160, seven miles east of Lamar when his car ran off the road and hit a tree. The...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: Whitening Whites
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is an easy soak for your whites to turn from dingy to sparkling white again. How to: This is for white cotton and blends. Fabrics that can stand up to hot water. WASHER METHOD: Fill a top load washer with the hottest possible water from...
KYTV
Staying warm if your power is out
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With extreme cold temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, it’s possible your home may lose power. If that happens, your home will cool gradually. More than just inconvenient, an extended power outage can be dangerous. Here are some tips for how to keep the heat...
