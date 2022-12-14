Read full article on original website
Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
Fed official suggests substantial rate hikes may be needed
The Federal Reserve may have to raise its benchmark interest rate much higher than it has previously projected to get inflation under control, James Bullard, who leads the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, said Thursday. Bullard's comments raised the prospect that the Fed's rate hikes will make borrowing by...
Labor costs point to corporate profit as main inflation driver
The continued drop in labor costs has economists pointing to private sector profits as a main driver of inflation, undercutting arguments from the Federal Reserve regarding its plan to bring down consumer prices that remain around 40-year highs. Unit labor costs, which are measured by the Labor Department to determine how much businesses are paying…
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Can Inflation Be Contained And Are Higher Interest Rates Here To Stay?
It has become clear that inflation is not as transitory as the Federal Reserve originally believed.
2023 Inflation
Next year will be a tough one in which to fight inflation because the fight will be on so many fronts.
Dow nosedives as traders continue selloff on Fed hike
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down to close the week as key blue-chip stocks plummet following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike
10 Surprising Places Where Home Prices Are Escalating
The two most recent consumer price index reports showed that inflation is finally starting to cool economy-wide. But the clearest evidence that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes are...
Mortgage rates fall for fourth straight week ahead of Fed meeting
The average long-term mortgage rate fell for the fourth consecutive week and have dropped more than three-quarters of a point since hitting a 20-year high last month. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.33% from 6.49% last week. A year ago the average rate was 3.1%. The average long-term rate sat at 7.08% in early November, but has since had the steepest 4-week decline since 2008. “While the decline in rates has been large, homebuyer sentiment remains low with no major positive reaction in purchase demand to these lower rates,” said Sam Khater,...
Mortgage Rates Are Falling, But Mortgage Demand Is Plummeting Too
Have you considered buying, selling, or refinancing a home? In general, the demand for mortgages has plunged in tandem with rising rates. Here's why.
Detroit News
Wall Street slips as inflation remains hotter than expected
New York — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street after a report showed inflation is still hotter than expected, even though it is slowing. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and on pace for its sixth loss in the last seven days. The trigger was data showing prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October but still worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve’s economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market’s painful tumble this year.
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Stocks Lose Ground on Wall Street, Extending Weekly Losses
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks are losing more ground on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday as worries grow that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to get inflation under control.The S&P 500 shed 1.6% as of 1:43 p.m. Eastern and is headed for its second straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 499 points, or 1.5%, to 32,703 and the Nasdaq fell 1.4%.The losses were broad. More than 90% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 fell. Technology and health care stocks...
Gallup poll: Inflation causing financial hardship in over half of U.S. households
A majority of Americans are experiencing financial difficulty as a result of high inflation, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.
November online prices had biggest decline in 31 months: Adobe
Online prices fell in November on an annual basis for the third consecutive month, according to Adobe. The November price drop was the biggest decline since May 2020.
Job growth spikes in November, interest rates expected to continue rising
The economy added more than 260,000 jobs in November and wages increased, but economic uncertainty is still a concern for many Americans. Here’s how to manage your finances today.
CNBC
Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, more than expected, despite hopes that inflation is cooling
The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push the food index up by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs.
US News and World Report
Online Inflation Falls at Steepest Rate Since Early Days of the COVID Crisis
For years, the World Wide Web provided a steady dose of disinflation, pushing prices for a variety of goods downward as consumers were exposed to a broader array of purchasing options. Then came the coronavirus pandemic, and consumers – locked in their homes – found themselves competing for scarce products...
NASDAQ
Can the Santa Claus Rally Survive the Inflation Report?
At this time of year, those like myself who write about markets are prone to talking about something known as a “Santa Claus Rally,” the tendency of stocks to perform well from year's end through the beginning of the new year. Nobody is sure why this happens, but it has been a relatively reliable phenomenon for long enough to be real. This year, Santa's magic will have to be very strong to overcome what hit the wire this morning.
Gas prices in the U.S. are now lower than a year ago
The average cost of gasoline in the U.S. has dropped below the price a year ago, the first time that has occurred in 22 months. The average price for regular gas stood at $3.33 a gallon on December 8, compared with an average of $3.34 on the same date in 2021, AAA said Thursday. The last time gas dipped below its year-earlier price was on Feb. 4, 2021, when drivers were paying $2.44 a gallon, compared with $2.46 a gallon on the same date in 2020, AAA told CBS News. Fuel prices have plunged over the last several weeks amid slowing consumer...
