11-year-old battling brain cancer named honorary officer by McPherson Police Department

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — An 11-year-old boy who is battling terminal brain cancer was sworn in as an honorary officer by the McPherson Police Department on Tuesday.

A tweet from the McPherson Police Department says DJ Daniel was at the FBI National Academy and, while there, was given the honor.

DJ Daniel, an 11-year-old boy who is battling terminal brain cancer, was sworn in as an honorary officer by the McPherson Police Department on Tuesday. (Courtesy: McPherson Police Department)

Daniel’s goal is to raise awareness of childhood cancers by joining 758 law enforcement agencies.

McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden swore Daniel in.

