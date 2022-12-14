11-year-old battling brain cancer named honorary officer by McPherson Police Department
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — An 11-year-old boy who is battling terminal brain cancer was sworn in as an honorary officer by the McPherson Police Department on Tuesday.
A tweet from the McPherson Police Department says DJ Daniel was at the FBI National Academy and, while there, was given the honor.
Daniel’s goal is to raise awareness of childhood cancers by joining 758 law enforcement agencies.
McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden swore Daniel in.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 0