Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini climbs WPIAL scoring list with 48 points in win over Leechburg

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this YearTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point
Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball. Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Scorpion’s road to recovery stops at Franklin Regional
Former Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Steve Scorpion is coming back to coach against his old team. That he is coming back at all is borderline miraculous. Scorpion’s position was opened in spring 2021 after his longtime opioid addiction came to light. The final straw was a blackout episode...
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn-Trafford has 7 spots on Big East 1st team
Penn-Trafford’s size up front was a strength this season and opposing coaches recognized that group favorably when voting for the all-conference team. The Warriors, who led the Big East with seven first-team spots, had four linemen chosen: center Joe Enick, guard Mike Paterra, offensive tackle Zach Tomosovich and defensive end Conlan Greene. The team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals this season, a year after winning the state title.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys basketball scorers fill nets from multiple spots in lineup
When Latrobe ran into foul trouble in a game earlier this season, causing a thin front line with no center, boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel did not panic. “We had no bigs, so we moved Landon (Butler) to the five (center),” Wetzel said. “We knew he could play there. He has played one through five for us. With a player like that, you invent ways to use him.”
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team
The WPIAL classification for the biggest schools was the league’s smallest overall with only five teams. Yet, the schedule was maybe the most competitive in the WPIAL, with only North Allegheny going undefeated in conference play. The Tigers were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team and Art Walker was named the top coach in Class 6A.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 14, 2022: Waynesburg holds on to beat Canon-McMillan in mat showdown
Jake Stephenson (160) won by fall and Joe Simon (133), Roan Tustin (172) and Rocco Welsh (189) won by major decision as Class 3A No. 1 Waynesburg held on to defeat No. 2 Canon-McMillan 30-27 in a nonsection wrestling showdown Wednesday night. Nate Jones (152) and Eli Makel (285) also...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Furious fourth-quarter rally lifts Mars girls past Kiski Area
With 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s nonsection girls basketball game between Kiski Area and Mars, the Cavaliers led by nine and had designs on putting the game away. But the Planets had other ideas. Mars regrouped with a timeout and proceeded to outscore...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem girls roll past Derry in section opener
Greensburg Salem girls basketball players and coaches turned an old storage closet at their home gymnasium into a makeshift locker room. Derry felt like it was confined to an even smaller space Thursday night when the teams met in the Section 1-4A opener. Using pressure defense to set up offense...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford linebacker Daniel Tarabrella commits to Duquesne
Home is where the commitment is. Penn-Trafford senior football player Daniel Tarabrella wanted to continue his football career close to home so he could remain near family and friends — so those people could come and watch him play. That is why he chose Duquesne over a number of...
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors
Aliquippa players received a dozen first-team spots on the Class 4A Parkway all-conference team, including six claimed by a trio of linemen honored on both sides of the ball. Naquan Crowder, Neco Eberhardt and Jason McBride were instrumental in the Quips winning the conference title before adding another WPIAL championship. Eberhardt, Crowder, quarterback Quentin Goode and coach Mike Warfield also earned individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Norwin winning with stingy defense
Norwin takes more pride in the other team’s score than its own these days. Sure, the Lady Knights care plenty about offense, but it has been their defense that has propelled them to a 5-0 start. Norwin has yet to allow more than 28 points in a game. The...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller
A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With star Emma Blair injured, Latrobe coach’s final season takes new direction
As he sat in a hotel room in Fairfax County, Va., last Saturday morning, Mark Burkhardt had his team’s next move on his mind. The Latrobe girls basketball coach was ready to patch together a reconfigured lineup and introduce a tweaked playbook, all while doing so with a stiff upper lip.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland boys change approach, lean on defense to defeat Yough
High-scoring let its defense take the wheel in its latest boys basketball victory. The Scotties, who came into Yough Tuesday night averaging 77.7 points, did their best to slow the host Cougars, keeping what was expected to be a fast-paced matchup in the halfcourt with a 2-3 zone. The result...
onefootdown.com
Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Pittsburgh Panthers, 1982
This week for my Throwback Thursday post, I’m going to look back at the 1982 matchup between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers, as suggested by one of my readers. I enjoy looking back at games that have a personal significance to my readers, so if you have a game you’d like me to “throw back” to ... please let me know.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franco Harris visits NA's Ingomar Middle School to celebrate 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception
Steeler great Franco Harris shared some of his unforgettable moments about his famed Immaculate Reception during a surprise visit to students at North Allegheny’s Ingomar Middle School on Dec. 12. Dec. 23 marks 50 years since Harris made what many call the most famous play in all of football...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Canon McMillan educator inducted into Bethel Park Hall of Fame
Eric Morrison earns a paycheck from the Canon-McMillan School District but the physical education teacher owes a debt of gratitude to the educational system at Bethel Park. “Don’t tell the Big Macs,” Morrison said, “but I still root for the Black Hawks even though I teach at Canon-Mac. I’m proud to wear the black and the orange."
wtae.com
Crash takes out utility pole in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A utility pole was sheared during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on East Willock Road. An SUV hit the pole, causing it to lean toward a house. No injuries were reported.
PPG to drop naming rights to Pittsburgh aquarium
The Pittsburgh Zoo will start the new year with a new, but not unfamiliar, name. PPG and the PPG Foundation will relinquish their naming rights to the aquarium at the zoo, the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh and PPG announced. Beginning Jan. 1, the name will return to Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.
wtae.com
Dozens of school closings and delays as wintry mix hits parts of the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — More than four dozen school closings and delays were announced on Thursday morning as a wintry mix was hitting parts of the Pittsburgh area. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there were concerns about ice in some parts of the area. Most of the districts affected...
Comments / 0