ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Aquinas Academy’s Vinnie Cugini climbs WPIAL scoring list with 48 points in win over Leechburg

By George Guido
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Dec. 15, 2022: Norwin girls go to 6-0; Ellwood City’s Joe Roth scores 1,000th point

Lauren Palangio scored 15 points, and Kendall Berger added 10 as Norwin won its sixth straight game to start the season, defeating reigning WPIAL Class 5A champion South Fayette, 43-40, on Thursday night in nonsection girls basketball. Trailing 28-22 at halftime, Norwin (6-0) outscored South Fayette 21-12 in the second...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn-Trafford has 7 spots on Big East 1st team

Penn-Trafford’s size up front was a strength this season and opposing coaches recognized that group favorably when voting for the all-conference team. The Warriors, who led the Big East with seven first-team spots, had four linemen chosen: center Joe Enick, guard Mike Paterra, offensive tackle Zach Tomosovich and defensive end Conlan Greene. The team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals this season, a year after winning the state title.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County boys basketball scorers fill nets from multiple spots in lineup

When Latrobe ran into foul trouble in a game earlier this season, causing a thin front line with no center, boys basketball coach Brad Wetzel did not panic. “We had no bigs, so we moved Landon (Butler) to the five (center),” Wetzel said. “We knew he could play there. He has played one through five for us. With a player like that, you invent ways to use him.”
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team

The WPIAL classification for the biggest schools was the league’s smallest overall with only five teams. Yet, the schedule was maybe the most competitive in the WPIAL, with only North Allegheny going undefeated in conference play. The Tigers were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team and Art Walker was named the top coach in Class 6A.
WEXFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Furious fourth-quarter rally lifts Mars girls past Kiski Area

With 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s nonsection girls basketball game between Kiski Area and Mars, the Cavaliers led by nine and had designs on putting the game away. But the Planets had other ideas. Mars regrouped with a timeout and proceeded to outscore...
MARS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Salem girls roll past Derry in section opener

Greensburg Salem girls basketball players and coaches turned an old storage closet at their home gymnasium into a makeshift locker room. Derry felt like it was confined to an even smaller space Thursday night when the teams met in the Section 1-4A opener. Using pressure defense to set up offense...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford linebacker Daniel Tarabrella commits to Duquesne

Home is where the commitment is. Penn-Trafford senior football player Daniel Tarabrella wanted to continue his football career close to home so he could remain near family and friends — so those people could come and watch him play. That is why he chose Duquesne over a number of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors

Aliquippa players received a dozen first-team spots on the Class 4A Parkway all-conference team, including six claimed by a trio of linemen honored on both sides of the ball. Naquan Crowder, Neco Eberhardt and Jason McBride were instrumental in the Quips winning the conference title before adding another WPIAL championship. Eberhardt, Crowder, quarterback Quentin Goode and coach Mike Warfield also earned individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Dec. 13, 2022: Bethel Park beats Baldwin in thriller

A steal by Ben Guffey and a bucket by Michael Mathias with 2.3 seconds left lifted Bethel Park to a 56-54 victory over Baldwin in nonsection boys basketball Tuesday night. Guffey and Shawn Davis each scored 19 points for the Black Hawks (4-0). James Wesling scored 17 points and Nathan Richards had 11 for Baldwin (3-3).
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Southmoreland boys change approach, lean on defense to defeat Yough

High-scoring let its defense take the wheel in its latest boys basketball victory. The Scotties, who came into Yough Tuesday night averaging 77.7 points, did their best to slow the host Cougars, keeping what was expected to be a fast-paced matchup in the halfcourt with a 2-3 zone. The result...
HERMINIE, PA
onefootdown.com

Throwback Thursday: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Pittsburgh Panthers, 1982

This week for my Throwback Thursday post, I’m going to look back at the 1982 matchup between the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh Panthers, as suggested by one of my readers. I enjoy looking back at games that have a personal significance to my readers, so if you have a game you’d like me to “throw back” to ... please let me know.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Canon McMillan educator inducted into Bethel Park Hall of Fame

Eric Morrison earns a paycheck from the Canon-McMillan School District but the physical education teacher owes a debt of gratitude to the educational system at Bethel Park. “Don’t tell the Big Macs,” Morrison said, “but I still root for the Black Hawks even though I teach at Canon-Mac. I’m proud to wear the black and the orange."
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

PPG to drop naming rights to Pittsburgh aquarium

The Pittsburgh Zoo will start the new year with a new, but not unfamiliar, name. PPG and the PPG Foundation will relinquish their naming rights to the aquarium at the zoo, the Zoological Society of Pittsburgh and PPG announced. Beginning Jan. 1, the name will return to Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy