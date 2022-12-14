August Philip Pusateri

August (Gus) Pusateri passed away due to heart failure on November 29, 2022, five days short of his 88th Birthday. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly of fifty years and five daughters; Leanne Pusateri, Beth Hustad, (Brian), Pamela McCarthy, Amy Lawrence, (Shaun), Colleen Howard, (Ron) nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Gus was honored to help raise his nieces Debra Didra, Nina Mentges and nephew Steven Cheeseman after the tragic death of his sister Frances and brother-in-law, Tom Cheeseman.

Gus was born in Pittsburgh, PA. on December 4, 1934 to Samuel and Augustine Pusateri. As a teenager, his family relocated to Tampa Florida for a short time before moving to Long Beach, CA. where he finished high school at St. Anthony’s in 1953. He attended Long Beach City College before joining the U.S .Army where he served in Orleans, France until June of 1960. He then completed his Bachelor’s degree at UCLA in 1962. He moved to Eugene, OR to work in administration at the University of Oregon for 28 years. He was very involved in the Eugene Active 20-30 Club for seven years, serving as President 1971-72. Gus loved sports, avid spectator, but enjoyed playing handball all of his adult years. He and Bev decided to seek sunshine after retirement and bought their first home in Sun City West, AZ. In June 1999. Gus took advantage of the amenities this retirement community offers. He joined the Men’s Club (enjoyed their poker games) Woodworking Club, making many homemade gifts, State of Oregon Club and served as President for two years. Gus was one of the most kind, gentle loving people God ever put on this earth and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A funeral Mass will be held in his honor on January 12th at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church located at 6180 W. Utopia Rd in Glendale, AZ. This Mass will be livestreamed so anyone can watch it by going to their website (stmglendale.org) A reception will follow at the Foundation Webb Powell Room in Sun City West. The address is 14465 R. H. Johnson Blvd.