ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NC

Princeton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Princeton.

The North Johnston High School basketball team will have a game with Princeton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

North Johnston High School
Princeton High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Johnston High School basketball team will have a game with Princeton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:00.

North Johnston High School
Princeton High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Johnston High School basketball team will have a game with Princeton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:01.

North Johnston High School
Princeton High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:01
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The North Johnston High School basketball team will have a game with Princeton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:30:01.

North Johnston High School
Princeton High School
December 13, 2022
18:30:01
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
jocoreport.com

Clayton To Replace Three Greenway Bridges

The Town of Clayton will be replacing the three bridges located along the Clayton Riverwalk on the Neuse Greenway near Riverwood at the start of next year. Construction is expected to begin in January 2023 and should be completed no later than May 2023. The contractor for the project, Crowder...
CLAYTON, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Shooting incident at Southern Wayne remains under investigation

DUDLEY — Authorities continue to investigate a gunshot incident and social media threat that caused two separate lockdowns at Southern Wayne High School Tuesday evening and Wednesday. On Tuesday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information about a weapon being discharged in the parking lot...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh metro is second fastest-growing metro in the U.S., study finds

RALEIGH – The Raleigh metropolitan statistical area grew the second-most of any similarly-sized region in the United States between 2016 and 2021, a new analysis found. A report from the Inspection Support Network ranked the region, which includes Wake, Johnston, and Franklin Counties, as the second fastest-growing area of the country when it came to the percentage growth of its population.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

Morning house fire destroys Greene County home

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A morning house fire destroyed a home in Maury, leaving a man homeless. Greene County Emergency Services says they got a call at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday of a fully involved house fire on Whitley Street. We’re told the house is a total loss, and the homeowner was able to get out in time.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business

KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
GOLDSBORO, NC
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy