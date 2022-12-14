ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Kevin Obanor’s double-double leads Texas Tech past Eastern Washington

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AdQq8_0jhkL27T00

Kevin Obanor scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and De’Vion Harmon added 19 points and a game-high six steals to help Texas Tech outlast visiting Eastern Washington 77-70 on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (7-2) trailed 41-40 with 12:43 to play but took charge of the game with a 6-0 run as Obanor had two free throws and a bucket and KJ Allen added another basket. Eastern Washington clawed to within two points on two occasions down the stretch, the latest after a 3-pointer by Steele Venters with 5:08 to play, but Texas Tech answered each time.

Harmon’s final steal of the game led to two free throws by Allen with 52 seconds remaining, producing a 74-67 advantage that allowed the Red Raiders to cruise to the finish.

Pop Isaacs added 15 points for Texas Tech, which won its 27th straight home game despite shooting just 42.2 percent and missing 21 of its 25 3-point attempts.

Venters led Eastern Washington (4-6) with 26 points, with Angelo Allegri adding 14, Ethan Price scoring 11 and Cedric Coward grabbing 11 rebounds in the loss. The Eagles outshot Texas Tech and hit 11 3-pointers but also had 21 turnovers that led to 23 points for the Red Raiders.

The game had five lead changes early on and was tied at 17 after a free throw by the Eagles’ Casey Jones with 6:21 to play in the first half. Eastern Washington got back-to-back 3-pointers from Allegri to take a six-point advantage and stayed on top until Isaacs’ second-chance 3-pointer with 1:22 remaining leapfrogged the Red Raiders in front at 29-27.

Venters’ layup with 34 seconds left tied the game at 29 heading to halftime.

Allegri led all scorers with 11 points in the half while Venters added 10 for the Eagles. Eastern Washington outshot the Red Raiders 40 percent to 32.4 percent over the first 20 minutes and was even despite committing 11 turnovers.

Obanor paced Texas Tech with nine points before the break; the Red Raiders were just 2 of 17 from beyond the arc.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

San Diego State safety transferring to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – A day after safety Reggie Pearson announced he would enter the transfer portal, Texas Tech will add another safety to its roster. San Diego State’s CJ Baskerville announced Wednesday on social media that he’s joining the Red Raiders. “I’m coming home, Raider Nation,” Baskerville said in a social media post. The sophomore […]
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

Former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach leaves behind legacy of ‘ambition and guile’

Mike Leach, the one-time head coach at Texas Tech and most recently at Mississippi State, died Tuesday at the age of 61 from complications due to heart issues, doctors said. The winningest college football coach in the history of the Red Raiders program, Leach was considered by many to be among the most influential figures in college football history. His adoption of the air raid offense dazzled opposing defenses and earned him the 2008 College Football Coach of the Year honor.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

7 Myths About Lubbock Busted

So what do people outside of Lubbock think of Lubbock?. We've all heard things from friends and family about Lubbock. It's usually easier to let them believe the b.s. then to explain to them that we're all pretty normal here. With that in mind, I've compiled Seven Myths About Lubbock-Busted!
LUBBOCK, TX
keranews.org

West Texas parents are suing their schools over racism

LUBBOCK — Parents, full of anger and disbelief, have confronted school leaders in the Lubbock area over a series of racist and antisemitic incidents in several schools. In total, four separate incidents have come to light in recent weeks. Two episodes — both involving Black students targeted in constant...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works to clear downed powerlines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD received the call to assist with closing off the intersection at 3:07 p.m. According to LPD, no injuries...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585. Two vehicles were involved, one vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 385 and the other was traveling west on FM 1585. Two...
LEVELLAND, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy