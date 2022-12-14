ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

No. 9 Arizona wallops Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MHM0k_0jhkL1Ek00

Azuolas Tubelis had 20 points and 13 rebounds as No. 9 Arizona played without starting point guard Kerr Kriisa for most of the game in a 99-61 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday night in Tucson, Ariz.

Tubelis, a junior, posted his fourth consecutive game with at least 20 points and became the 53rd player in school history to score 1,000 career points. He also had four assists and three steals for the Wildcats (9-1), who won their 24th consecutive game at McKale Center.

Kriisa exited the game at the first media timeout and did not return. He was not on the bench for the remainder of the game, with the school reporting that he was suffering from a non-COVID-19 illness. His status for Saturday’s home showdown against No. 6 Tennessee was not immediately known.

Simeon Fryer scored 12 points to lead the Islanders (5-5), who were outrebounded by 20 and didn’t have the size to contain Tubelis and Arizona’s other post players. Oumar Ballo had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. A third big man, freshman Henri Veesaar, scored a career-high 16 points.

Kylan Boswell picked up most of the slack for Kriisa at the point, finishing with eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two turnovers in 26 minutes.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi kept the game close for much of the first half, forcing five turnovers in the first three minutes as it set the tone with a feisty, aggressive defense. The Wildcats poked ahead 21-16, but the Islanders rallied to lead 25-24 with 7:28 to go.

Arizona sped up the game from there, sprinting to a 15-3 run over the next three minutes and going on to lead 47-34 at the break. The Wildcats kept up the pressure after halftime, extending the lead past 30 points in the final few minutes.

Arizona, which entered as the nation’s highest-scoring team (91.2 points per game), improved its national-best shooting percentage. The Wildcats, who were shooting 54.5 percent from the field, hit 56.7 percent (34 of 60) against the Islanders, including 15 of 27 from 3-point range.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tsusports.com

Women's Basketball Drops Contest At Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. – Andriana Avent's game-high 21-point performance was not enough as the Texas Southern women's basketball team fell 89-55 at the University of Arizona on Wednesday night. Avent is now averaging 16.6 points per game following her third game of the season scoring at least 21 points while...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats offer scholarship to 2025 four-star forward Tounde Yessoufou

Arizona has offered a scholarship to four-star 2025 forward Tounde Yessoufou, a native of Benin now playing for St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria, California. Yessoufou is only the second class of 2025 player that Arizona is known to have offered so far, after Gilbert Perry's Koa Peat, indicating the selective Wildcats have strong interest in him.
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about road trip to No. 9 Arizona

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview Saturday night's showdown between the sixth-ranked Vols (9-1) and ninth-ranked Arizona Wildcats (9-1). Here's everything Barnes had to say about Saturday night's road trip that tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. On contrasting...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Azuolas Tubelis helps No.9 Arizona shake off loss of Kerr Kriisa in 99-61 win

As Arizona Wildcats fans almost certainly know by now, Kerr Kriisa is not the sort of guy to hold back words. So after muddling through four-turnover plagued minutes early in Arizona’s 99-61 win over Texas A&M Corpus, the Arizona point guard told coach Tommy Lloyd that he just didn’t feel too good – and Lloyd said he didn’t question it.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

IARP ruling means Arizona men's basketball, and its fanbase, can enjoy the present without worrying about the past

The IARP finally, mercifully announced its ruling with regards to Arizona Basketball. The punishment? Aside from time already served, the men’s basketball program will lose one scholarship for 2023-24 and the coaches will not be allowed to communicate with recruits over the phone or by message for seven weeks during this current season. The school itself will be fined five grand and all wins and titles from the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons will be vacated.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Former Arizona DLs Kyon Barrs, JB Brown announce transfer destinations

A pair of former Arizona defensive linemen whose careers in Tucson extend back multiple coaches have picked their next programs, and both have a connection to the Wildcats. Kyon Barrs announced Wednesday he had committed to USC for the 2023 season, whom the UA will visit next fall, while JB Brown is headed to UMass to play for former Arizona defensive coordinator Don Brown.
TUCSON, AZ
WSB Radio

Sean Miller and Arizona men's basketball avoid major penalties from NCAA

Xavier men's basketball coach Sean Miller was not sanctioned by the NCAA's Independent Resolution Panel regarding accusations of misconduct against the Arizona basketball program while Arizona won't receive any further postseason ban or any other major sanctions. Miller was the head coach at Arizona when an NCAA investigation resulted in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson’s Gallery Golf Club to host LIV tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - LIV Golf announced on Wednesday, Dec. 14, that Tucson is among three cities chosen to host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. The Gallery Golf Club will host a tournament March 17-19. The Gallery’s South Course was the site of...
TUCSON, AZ
The Spun

Penalties Revealed For Arizona After FBI Investigation

The IARP has announced all of the sanctions for the Arizona basketball program following an FBI investigation. Former Wildcats head coach Sean Miller — now with Xavier — received no penalties or sanctions. Here are the FBI's findings, per an official release:. "A University of Arizona former assistant...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some southern Arizona school districts delay opening on Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several southern Arizona school districts have opted to delay the school day on Tuesday, Dec. 13 due to forecasted and current weather conditions in the area. The following schools are on a two-hour delay:. Fort Huachuca Accommodation Schools. Douglas Unified School District. Bisbee Unified...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Gets New Cannabis Infused Adult Beverages

For older adults living with chronic pain, there is an alternative to risking opioid addiction, and it pairs well with dinner, too. Sweet Dreams Vineyards, which makes and sells specialized cannabis drinks in Arizona, reports seeing an increase in the number of older adults turning to cannabis for pain relief. Their products are available in 18 dispensaries (and counting) throughout Arizona including locations in Flagstaff, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Tucson.
ARIZONA STATE
KGUN 9

Frosty mornings and cool afternoons continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with many areas dipping to the 20s across the metro. Highs may gain a few degrees today but still several degrees below average. Cold mornings will continue as we see a gradual overall warming trend into next week. A...
TUCSON, AZ
Antelope Valley Press

SOFIA taking off for final home: Arizona museum

PALMDALE — NASA’s retired flying telescope will be making one more trip from Palmdale, this time to its new home at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Ariz. The Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy, better known as SOFIA, is expected to depart to its new permanent home, on Tuesday.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
TUCSON, AZ
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy