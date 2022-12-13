Trussville Council approves resolution endorsing road improvement project on North Chalkville Road

Read full article on original website
Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County leaders pushing for mandatory garbage pick-up as illegal dumping continues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - After thousands of hours picking up illegally dumped litter in Jefferson County, leaders are pushing for stricter punishments and mandatory garbage pick-up in the new year. WBRC has learned that county crews actually spent 3,000 hours picking up illegally dumped garbage this year. County Manager...
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
wbrc.com
JeffCo Health Department to include north Birmingham residents in decisions about the BlueStone Coke industrial plant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in North Birmingham will soon get to have a say in what changes they want made at the BlueStone Coke industrial facility. A consent decree said that the fuel plant now has to pay nearly one million dollars to Jefferson County, after releasing excessive amounts of toxic air pollution into nearby neighborhoods.
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
City to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, […]
Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
wbrc.com
Development company to preserve, redevelop historic downtown Birmingham buildings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two historic buildings in downtown Birmingham will soon be getting facelifts. Kupperman Companies, a New Orleans-based company, purchased the properties and plans to preserve and redevelop them. They are partnering with GBX Group, a historic preservation real estate firm based in Cleveland, OH. In a Wednesday...
wbrc.com
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is back
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office ‘shopper chopper’ is protecting you from above this Christmas season. Around this time of the year, the aircraft is used mainly to patrol big shopping areas in Shelby County. The helicopter has sensors, cameras and spotlights. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County
Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
Local police warn against road rage after Vestavia Hills shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting on I-65 that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning is currently under investigation. Vestavia Hills Police say a person was shot while driving near the Montgomery Highway exit around 7 a.m. The victim was taken to UAB hospital. VHPD says it appears to be a “road rage” […]
wvtm13.com
Overturned dump truck crash causes interstate lane closures in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed the wreck site has been cleared and traffic is moving normally again. At least one person was injured when a dump truck overturned in a crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. Police and fire crews responded...
CBS 42 rides along with Birmingham Police for ‘Operation Close Out’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are increasing their presence in high-crime areas as part of Operation Close Out to help cut down on crime. On Thursday, CBS 42 had a chance to ride along with BPD to see how it all works. We hit the road with Officer Bradley Cole after a quick roll […]
Information sought in April 2022 Birmingham homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests assistance from the public in obtaining information on a homicide that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, which claimed the life of 30-year-old Jonathan Edmond. According to the BPD, at approximately 11:20 a.m., West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 700 block […]
Increase in illicit drug cases in Morgan County hint at cartel activity, sheriff’s office says
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says meth is the leading illegal drug found in the area followed by cocaine and heroin.
Carscoops
16 Injured, Including A Five-Year-Old, In Alabama Street Racing Incident Involving Dodge Charger
One person has been detained, and 16 injured, following the events of an illegal car exhibition that took place on the evening of Friday, December 9. Sadly, a five-year-old boy is among the injured, according to local news . The accident took place on John Rogers Drive at Gun Club...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby area school districts earn A’s, B’s for 2022
Hoover City Schools and Alabaster City Schools each received an ‘A’ from the state of Alabama’s report cards ranking schools and school districts, according to the report released in November. Hoover City Schools earned 93 points and was ranked sixth in the state, alongside three other districts—Madison...
1 injured in Vestavia Hills ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
