Soccer Dawgs tie Forest, 1-all; FC girls fall to Lady Bearcats, 3-2

FOREST — Franklin County High School’s boys soccer team battled to a 1-all deadlock against Forest on Friday, Dec. 9 while the girls’ squad came up on the short end of a 3-2 decision on the road. BOYS VARSITY FC 1, FOREST 1 After a scoreless first half, both Franklin County and Forest were able to find the net after intermission and wound up tied when regulation ended in the non-district contest. The Soccer Dawgs scored in the 64th minute of the game as Landon Furlow sent a header into the net in conjunction with a Jamari Tolliver corner kick. The Bearcats scored with roughly 10 minutes to play in the affair. FCHS Head Soccer Coach Jeff Long said the first half went back and forth between the teams with goalkeeper Dakota Chisholm collecting eight of his 15 total saves prior to the mid-game break. “We played hard and that’s all you can ask for,” Long noted. “We left it all on the field and had our chances to win the game. But soccer is like that ... sometimes, it is difficult to convert chances.” Franklin County finished with 24 shots and 12 shots on goal with both Furlow and Tolliver accounting for six shots and three SOG. Terrence Fields and Kolby Cox both recorded three shots apiece with the tandem seeing two and one SOG, respectively. Jaquez Anderson, Keyundre Felton and Xavien Felton all had two shots and one shot on goal each. With 80 defensive stops, FC’s Fields had a season-high 15 take-aways as Mason Emfinger chipped in nine and Preston Cupit, Parker Jordan and Chris Carraway accounted for eight apiece. Cox, Furlow and Xavien Felton had six stops each while Tolliver had five, Keyundre Felton added four, Anderson tacked on three and Peyton Touchstone was credited with two. The tie set FC’s season mark at 9-0-1 overall. GIRLS VARSITY FOREST 3, FC 2 The Forest Lady Bearcats scored twice in the first half and held the lead through intermission with Franklin County battling back after the break to make things interesting. FC’s Lilly Hutto scored on a second-half penalty kick to cut Forest’s lead in half, but the Lady Bearcats scored again to give themselves a 3-1 advantage. Late in the contest and just before time ran out, Karlee Wallace — thanks to a timely assist from Brooklynn Cupit — scored another FC goal. In total, FC’s girls had 26 shots with 10 shots on goal. Wallace led the Lady Soccer Dawgs with six shots and two shots on goal while Cupit, Kaitlyn Fussell and Hutto each attempted four shots with two SOG apiece. Gre’yonne Queen ended her night with three shots and one shot on goal while Kendra Jones had two shots and one SOG. Carmon Coleman and Edniya Gordon were credited with two and one shots, respectively, against Forest. The Lady Soccer Dawgs recorded 71 defensive stops in the loss with Addison Cooper pacing the team thanks to 10 take-aways. Other players and their stop totals included: Amberly Wallace, Karlee Wallace, Ken’niya McGowan and Hutto, seven each; Meg Kelly, Jones and Cupit, five apiece; Marlee Tindle, Coleman and Fussell, four each; Queen, three; Addison Lunsford, two; and Gordon, one. FC goalkeeper Katherine Romero finished with five saves versus three surrendered goals — one of which was a penalty kick. The loss dropped Franklin County’s girls team to 7-2-1 on the 2022-2023 campaign.