After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by 100 Thieves is that they will be signing Doublelift to start in the Bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.

7 DAYS AGO