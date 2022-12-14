Read full article on original website
2022 Military Bowl Preview
UCF Knights (9-4) UCF won nine games to make their seventh-straight bowl game. They have wins over UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis and SMU, who are all playing in bowl games. Their only loss to a team that was not bowl-eligible was to Navy. The Knights score 34.4 points per game, ranking...
NFL Draft Prospects in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl
The bowl season gives fans and scouts alike a chance to analyze NFL Draft prospects against solid competition. Bowl scheduling allows all eyes to be on each game. Here are the NFL Draft prospects in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin Badgers Draft Prospects. John Torchio, S. Torchio has spent...
Drew Brees: The disappointing part is Saints 'aren't a 4-9 team, but they're 4-9.'
The mood is, to put it mildly, a somber one around the Saints’$2 2022 season, which has four games left and a sliver of hope remaining for a playoff berth. But just a sliver, heading into Week 15. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Tyler Lockett Suffers Finger Injury
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a finger injury in Thursday Night’s loss against the 49ers. The injury is categorized as a “spiral crack.” Lockett will need a quick surgery to alleviate the injury, hopefully missing only one game. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the...
2022 Independence Bowl Preview
The 2022 Independence Bowl features the 6-6 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns against the 7-5 Houston Cougars. Here is the 2022 Independence Bowl preview. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-6) Louisiana won six games to make their fifth straight bowl game. Three of their wins came against bowl-eligible teams: Eastern Michigan, Marshall...
Florida State surges into clash with St. John’s
Florida State will shoot for a third consecutive victory Saturday when the Seminoles St. John’s in the Orange Bowl Classic
2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl Preview
The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl features the 6-6 Wisconsin Badgers against the 7-5 Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl preview. Wisconsin won six games to make their 21st straight bowl game. They have wins over New Mexico State, Purdue and Maryland who all made bowl games. Their loss to Michigan State was the lone defeat to a team who didn’t qualify for a bowl game.
2022 Armed Forces Bowl Preview
Baylor Bears (6-6) Baylor won six games to make their second-straight bowl game. Their three wins over bowl-eligible teams came over Kansas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Their lone loss to a team that didn’t make a bowl game came to West Virginia. The Bears score 33.9 points per game,...
Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 Game Preview
The Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) will be facing the Chicago Bears (3-10) this Sunday in Chicago. The Bears will be looking to end a six-game losing streak while the Eagles look to get their 13th win of the season and avoid an upset. Let’s preview the Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Running Back Rankings
The 2021-22 NFL season has only four weeks left. Bye weeks are over which means the fantasy playoffs have begun in most standard leagues. Now that playoffs are here it is important to have backup options on your fantasy roster because injuries are continuing to mount up. It is always a great idea to evaluate backup options so that way fantasy managers are prepared if star players miss time. Here are the fantasy football week 15 running back rankings.
2022 Quick Lane Bowl Preview
The 2022 Quick Lane Bowl features the 6-6 New Mexico State Aggies against the 6-6 Bowling Green Falcons. Here is the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl preview. New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) New Mexico State won six games to make their first bowl game since 2017. They won a game over...
Dallas Goedert Designated to Return From IR
Philadelphia Eagles tight end and important pass-catching target, Dallas Goedert, is available to return from IR. With a shoulder injury, Goedert was placed on IR on November 16, and missed four games. He will likely be able to return to the field this week. The Philadelphia Eagles announced the news...
Doublelift Officially Signs with 100 Thieves for 2023 LCS Season
After weeks of rumors, the LCS Free Agency period has officially begun. Teams have been working around the clock to put together the best roster they can. Now, the time for discussions is over. The LCS rosters are taking shape for the 2023 LCS Season. One of the moves officially confirmed by 100 Thieves is that they will be signing Doublelift to start in the Bot lane for next year. Here is the latest.
