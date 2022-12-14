Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
SHOPP hospitals in Oklahoma to receive a one-time payment of $52 million
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma hospitals participating in the state’s Medicaid Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program (SHOPP) will receive an additional one-time payment of $52 million, state officials announced Thursday. The state will provide $8 million of the total payment which will allow the state to maximize federal...
okcfox.com
Lawsuit alleges Apple AirTags used to track people, police warn of new trend
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Two California women are suing Apple over their exes' use of AirTags to secretly track their movements and whereabouts in real-time. Apple introduced AirTags, which retail for $29, in 2021. They work by connecting to iPhones and iPads via Bluetooth and can detect approximate locations.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to protect, strengthen Second Amendment in Sooner State
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Sen. Casey Murdock filed a bill on Thursday that he says would protect the Second Amendment in Oklahoma. Senate Bill 15 would prohibit state contracts from being made with companies that discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association. Murdock authored a similar...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma senator working to protect state's firearms
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A state senator is working to ensure Oklahoma’s firearms are protected from federal agents. Three new bills were filed at the Oklahoma State Capitol by Senator Nathan Dahm. These bills help protect guns from being unjustly confiscated by the federal government. The bills were...
okcfox.com
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
okcfox.com
How the Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is Helping Families this Season
The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is making sure local families get the help they need this holiday season. Emily Hayes, Early Childhood Program Coordinator for The Autism Foundation, joined LO to talk about a gift guide they're now offering that's loaded with information, as well as ways families and individuals with autism can get support now, and throughout the year.
okcfox.com
3 dead in Louisiana as 'violent' US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
okcfox.com
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — Communities from Texas to Florida began assisting survivors and cleaning up Thursday after tornadoes left scattered destruction and at least three people dead across the South. To the north, blizzards continued to pound the Midwest as more ice and snow headed toward New England. Three...
okcfox.com
'It takes a lot': Stillwater teachers receive OSDE grant for classroom supplies
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is helping to fight back against the crisis in the classroom. In Stillwater, nearly a dozen teachers received a much-needed gift before Christmas. Thanks to an OSDE grant, 11 teachers at Highland Park Elementary now have access to...
okcfox.com
Pennsylvania neighborhood picking up the pieces after explosion destroys home
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told WHP's Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker refiles bill that would grant students in 4-H programs excused absences
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Representative Rick West, R-Heavener, has refiled a bill that would grant students attending 4-H programs an excused absence from school so their grades will not be adversely affected. House Bill (HB) 1006 would prohibit schools from marking students with an unexcused absence if they...
okcfox.com
Growing Oklahoma: Stocking Stuffers for Gardeners
It's the season of giving and what better way to give to your favorite gardener than with some great stocking stuffer ideas to help them grow the perfect garden?. Horticulture Educator Julia Laughlin from the OKC County Extension Office shows us some great gift ideas to give to someone you love.
okcfox.com
Wayne area hit with EF2 tornado in rare December severe weather outbreak
WAYNE, Okla. (KOKH) — A rare December severe weather outbreak occurred across the state mainly during the morning hours of Tuesday, December 13th. A strong line of storms swept through the state late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Isolated supercell thunderstorms rapidly developed across the Panhandle around 8:00 PM...
okcfox.com
12 Days of Christmas: Legacy Cleaners & Laundry
It's been a staple in the metro for 25 years and now Legacy Cleaners and Laundry wants to give back to its customers. Matt Hargis with Legacy Cleaners and Manager Tammy Morse share some of the great things they're doing this holiday season and why it's important for them to give back this time of year.
okcfox.com
Do Oklahoma private schools have an edge over public schools in playoffs?
STROUD, Okla. (KOKH) — Officials are trying to level the playing field in school sports by making a new division for playoffs. The division would be for schools with unrestricted enrollments, like public schools. Those in favor say schools with restricted enrollments, such as private schools, have an advantage...
okcfox.com
Broken Arrow golfer receives state's first high school 'Name, Image, Likeness' deal
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow's Peyton Coburn is the first high school athlete to receive a name, image, and likeness deal in Oklahoma. The National Scouting Report announced the news Wednesday after it worked to help broker the deal. Coburn is a junior and golfer. "I play a...
Comments / 0