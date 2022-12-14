ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD monitoring holiday traffic on Woodruff Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Time is running out for holiday shoppers, which means Woodruff Road will be full of drivers looking for presents this weekend. “Traffic is horrendous no matter what time of day you come,” said Jim McCormick, who was visiting Barnes & Noble on Thursday afternoon.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Community invited to Chanukah on Main

Sunday marks the first night of Chanukah, and Chabad Greenville & the Upstate invites the whole community to attend the annual Chanukah on Main event at NOMA Square. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and the lighting of the menorah will be at 5:00 p.m. Rabbi Leibel Kesselman from Chabad...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford

The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Authorities are investigating after a student brought a gun to Dorman High School.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Baking company’s expansion to create new jobs in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highland Baking Company, a wholesale bread baking company, announced plans to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County and create 80 new jobs. The facility in Spartanburg has been in operation for 10 years and currently produces 17 different bakery products including pan bread varieties,...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Community split over proposed development in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Man apologizes after Santa taken from downtown Greenville business display

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man apologized Thursday evening after a large decoration was taken from Bonjour Main’s display in downtown Greenville. Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a man and woman walk up to the window Wednesday morning. The man is then recorded walking away with the Santa decoration.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at Woodlawn Manor Apartments in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Union City Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, according to dispatch. Dispatch said the fire took place Thursday morning at the Woodlawn Manor Apartments located at 222 South Boyce Street. Medical units have cleared out but fire crews are still...
UNION, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
GREENVILLE, SC

