FOX Carolina
‘It can take a community down:’ Spartanburg allocates $1 million towards blight demolition
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week Spartanburg County Council is taking action to eliminate blight also known as eyesores, empty, condemned or dilapidated properties. There are hundreds in the county and a majority of them are in the Una, Saxon and Arcadia neighborhoods. “For years, we did not have...
Large development in Pickens Co. up in the air
Pickens County is getting some pushback from residents about major development plans.
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD monitoring holiday traffic on Woodruff Road
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Time is running out for holiday shoppers, which means Woodruff Road will be full of drivers looking for presents this weekend. “Traffic is horrendous no matter what time of day you come,” said Jim McCormick, who was visiting Barnes & Noble on Thursday afternoon.
FOX Carolina
Community invited to Chanukah on Main
Sunday marks the first night of Chanukah, and Chabad Greenville & the Upstate invites the whole community to attend the annual Chanukah on Main event at NOMA Square. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. and the lighting of the menorah will be at 5:00 p.m. Rabbi Leibel Kesselman from Chabad...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Papa Johns grows Simpsonville presence, Oak Hill Café to close
Oak Hill Café to permanently close … Papa John’s opens second Simpsonville store … and Hester General Store celebrates grand opening. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Dec. 16. Oak Hill Café to permanently close. Oak Hill Café...
Dorman’s JROTC at Spartanburg Christmas Parade
Dorman High School's JROTC marched in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.
FOX Carolina
Historic general store in Easley reopening as bakery and mercantile
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Something sweet is coming to a once-vacant store in Easley. On Friday Hester General Store on Hester Store Road will reopen as a bakery and mercantile. The store was built in 1893 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Katie Chaney, an...
FOX Carolina
Fentanyl Bust in Rutherford
The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Authorities are investigating after a student brought a gun to Dorman High School.
FOX Carolina
Baking company’s expansion to create new jobs in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highland Baking Company, a wholesale bread baking company, announced plans to expand its existing facility in Spartanburg County and create 80 new jobs. The facility in Spartanburg has been in operation for 10 years and currently produces 17 different bakery products including pan bread varieties,...
Officials warn residents of flooded areas in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – City crews are working to assess flooding areas Thursday morning in Greenville County. City officials said there is flooding in Cleveland Park, Falls Park and Unity Park. Residents are asked to use caution and follow temporary detours. Areas of concern include:
WYFF4.com
Community split over proposed development in West Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — At a Greenville City Council meeting on Monday night, there were voices speaking in favor of and against a proposed development project. "My community simply feels like we deserve to have a voice and something that will impact our lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said one resident.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say a man is dead after a head-on crash this past weekend in Arden. Hubert Garman, 99, was a passenger in a car that was struck by a pick-up truck on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. The driver of the car, Stephen David Cordell, 46, was also seriously hurt. Cordell is charged with DWI.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. School releases calendars for upcoming year
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Joy Comes aims to provide joy and resources to populations often stereotyped, labeled and ignored.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools release student calendars for next 2 years
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If parents want to plan ahead, Greenville County Schools released the student calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. The new school year will begin on Aug. 8, 2023 and the last day of school will be May 22, 2024. The district said the...
FOX Carolina
Man apologizes after Santa taken from downtown Greenville business display
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man apologized Thursday evening after a large decoration was taken from Bonjour Main’s display in downtown Greenville. Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed a man and woman walk up to the window Wednesday morning. The man is then recorded walking away with the Santa decoration.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to fire at Woodlawn Manor Apartments in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews with the Union City Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, according to dispatch. Dispatch said the fire took place Thursday morning at the Woodlawn Manor Apartments located at 222 South Boyce Street. Medical units have cleared out but fire crews are still...
WATCH: Spartanburg Christmas Parade view from the float
Watch as the 7NEWS float takes part in the Spartanburg Christmas Parade.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
FOX Carolina
Greenville to host 'ultimate event' for LEGO lovers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the “ultimate event” for LEGO lovers of all ages. Greenville will host its first ever LEGO fan convention. Professional LEGO Artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their LEGO creations and to meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in 2023.
