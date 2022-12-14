Read full article on original website
City by City: Chisholm, Moose Lake, Virginia
Chisholm, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for volunteers to start the new year. Packing for their Buddy Backpacks program will resume in January and they need the community’s help. All packing will take place at the United Way offices in Chisholm. Buddy Backpacks proved students across the Iron Range at risk of going hungry, by providing a backpack full of nutritious and nonperishable food to take home over the weekend.
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Wisconsin
Minnesota- The Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount available to those in need. The program allows Minnesotans to receive pay for emergency fuel deliveries in the winter. The crisis benefit amount has raised from $600 to $1,500 providing homeowners and renters relief from the anxieties of an empty fuel tank. Funding for the benefits comes from federal aid. Minnesota’s budget is $ 129 million for the season.
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
DTA operating emergency service only Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Transit Authority is only operating emergency mainline bus service Thursday as snow continues to blanket the Twin Ports area. The DTA’s Emergency Mainline Service consists of Route 2 (Downtown to New Duluth) and a modified Route 7 (Downtown to Lakeside with service only along Superior Street).
Duluth Chamber of Commerce president charged with drunk-driving
The President of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce has pleaded not guilty to DWI charges stemming from a September incident. Matt Baumgartner, 39, was allegedly three times over the legal driving limit when he drove through a gate at the Medical District Parking Ramp and was "nodding off" in his Nissan Pathfinder on Sept. 20 at around 7:35 p.m.
Duluth warming center sees increased need during extreme weather
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- While snowstorms may inconvenience many getting to work or school, for people experiencing homelessness, extreme weather can be a matter of life or death. This winter marks the first year the CHUM Warming Center in Duluth will stay open during extreme weather conditions. Coordinator...
BRIDGING THE GAP: Meet Downtown Duluth’s new Outreach Specialist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - You will soon see a new face on the streets of Downtown Duluth. On Tuesday, Downtown Duluth announced Nathan Kesti as the organization’s new Outreach Specialist. He will work with local businesses and unhoused people in the Downtown Duluth area. Kesti said in...
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow. The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth. This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and...
After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out
DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city. Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water. “Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Snow Emergency declared in Virginia
The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
Bentleyville to close Wednesday amid snowstorm
DULUTH, MN -- Bentleyville has decided to close Wednesday night due to the snowstorm. According to a post on the holiday light display’s Facebook page, they will continue to monitor the weather. They plan to announce by Thursday afternoon if they plan to reopen Thursday night. They ask people...
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth
ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
City of Virginia officials declare snow emergency through Sunday morning
VIRGINIA, MN - The City of Virginia has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect to help the plows clear the roads. The snow emergency started at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 and it’s expected to end at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. During snow emergencies motorist...
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews
2 P.M. UPDATE -- Power outages continue to grow across the Northland as wet, heavy snow blankets the region. As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, more than 5,000 Minnesota Power customers were in the dark, largely south of Duluth. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power is reporting about 1,700 members without power...
SNOW DAY ON THE WAY: The different ways Northland districts handle school closures
DULUTH, MN -- Schools around the Northland have declared a snow day ahead of a winter storm forecast for Wednesday. “I want students to have the joy of a snow day and have fun and enjoy the day,” said Wayne Whitwam, superintendent of Hermantown Community Schools, “At the same time. We don’t want to be making up days in the summer or running short on minutes of instruction.”
