Read full article on original website
Related
oswegocountybusiness.com
County of Oswego IDA Releases Annual Report
The COIDA was formed in 1973 in accordance with New York State General Municipal Law by the Oswego County Legislature. Members of the agency are appointed by the county legislature. The board of directors as of its fiscal year ending July 21, 2022 was composed of the following: Gary T. Toth (chairman), Nicholas M. Canale (vice chairman), H. Leonard Schick (secretary/treasurer), Marc Greco, Morris Sorbello, Tim Stahl, and Barry Trimble as directors. I served as chief executive officer and Kevin LaMontagne as chief financial officer.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Building a Restaurant Business
Owner of LaParrilla in Oswego also owns Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven and Brandon’s Bayfront in Wolcott. He works at growing his business while also holding down a full-time job at Novelis. “It’s always been kind of like a bucket list of something that I’ve always...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Local Leaders React to Mike Treadwell’s Retirement
Treadwell is retiring after nearly 40 years leading economic development in Oswego County. After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, L. Michael Treadwell plans to retire as of Dec. 31. Treadwell joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 and has served as executive director throughout his tenure. The local,...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Publisher’s Note
I was about to launch Oswego County Business Magazine in 1992 when I first met L. Michael Treadwell, Operation Oswego County’s executive director. At the time I worked as a reporter for The Post-Standard. I had written a business plan to launch a new publication in Oswego County and I was checking with many of the movers and shakers in the area to gauge their opinion — people like Fulton Mayor Muriel Allerton, business adviser Doug Ververs, county official Sandy Resnick, Ed Vayner, the owner of ad agency Ed Vayner and Associates in Fulton, and directors of various local chambers of commerce, among other people.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Shortage of Workers Hurting Police Departments
Departments throughout CNY have struggled to hire enough officers and are embracing new strategies as they attempt to recruit. Lt. Matthew Malinowski remembers angling for a job with the Syracuse Police Department a little over a decade ago when 800 people took the entrance exam to fill just 30 openings.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Outgoing OOC Director Reflects on His Tenure
Talks about losing companies — Nestle, Miller Brewing — retainting others. L. Michael Treadwell is stepping down at the end of the year from his position as executive director of Operation Oswego County after nearly four decades of service. He joined Operation Oswego County in 1983 and has served as executive director throughout his tenure.
oswegocountybusiness.com
Jennell Thurn
Owner of Treasure Lilly Boutique in Central Square started in her home’s basement; it now sales merchandise to boutiques nationwide. Q: How did you come to be interested in this type of work?. A: I have always had a passion for clothing and makeup. I grew up in the...
oswegocountybusiness.com
Local Comic Book Author Draws On Passion, Community
The easy genre-relevant lead would be to compare Aaron Lee to a superhero: mild-mannered art teacher by day and comic book author by night. But that doesn’t tell the full story. Lee’s inspiration was cultivated by small businesses, and another local business, The Comic Shop in Oswego, has constructed...
oswegocountybusiness.com
If You Could Bottle It
Got a great recipe? Area businesses can help you go from idea to a jar — with a logo on its label. Perhaps you operate a restaurant and want to offer your famous tomato sauce as a jarred product customers could take home. Or maybe your berry farm experiences...
oswegocountybusiness.com
What is Your New Year’s Resolution for Your Business?
“Our hope is to take advantage of the technology available to operate in a more efficient manner and be able to obtain and relate information to our clients more effectively so everyone can make a better decision.”. Dan Goetzmann. Goetzmann & Associates in Syracuse. “Travel a few places finally! COVID...
Comments / 0