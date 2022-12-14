ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southold, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson

Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
northforker.com

Recipe: homemade eggnog with local ingredients

There’s no drink that embodies the holiday season like eggnog. Its annual cameo on coffee shop menus and grocery store shelves is a sign that it’s once again time to toast to the season over a glass of this traditional drink. At Jedediah Hawkins Inn, a boutique hotel...
JAMESPORT, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Dream Home: Farm Sweet Farm

Nearly 32 acres of farmland complete with a picturesque early 20th-century farmhouse and over 40,000 blueberry bushes are planted on this working farm each yielding some of the best blueberries you’ll ever taste, but this property is ready for its next chapter and maybe you are too. “It’s not...
SOUTHOLD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Lovely, Expanded Ranch In The Heart Of Stony Brook!

Nestled on half acre property. Beautiful sun filled spaces, lovely fireplace, super-sized den overlooking rear yard, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Gas heat, Energy efficient Buderus heating system, full basement, second story living space can be a second primary bedroom, guest suite or home office. $675,000. MLS# 3418580. For more information...
STONY BROOK, NY
HuntingtonNow

Greek Restaurant Noema to Open Downtown

A new Greek restaurant featuring an award-winning chef will open in downtown Huntington on Monday. Owner Lisa DiPinto said her restaurant, Noema, at 7 Gerard St., will offer traditional Greek dishes with a modern touch. The daughter of immigrants from Greece and Cyprus, DiPinto said Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
longisland.com

Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village

What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
STONY BROOK, NY
midislandtimes.com

Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts

Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
PLAINVIEW, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson – Stunning Post Modern On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!

Stunning formal living spaces, updated spacious eat-in kitchen open to den w/custom built-ins surrounding the fireplace & a bonus room. Primary suite with spacious en-suite bath. Finished, walk-out lower level with wet bar. All village amenities. $830,000. ML#3446853.
CBS New York

Long Island town rallies to help woman whose home was destroyed by fire

CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...
CALVERTON, NY
NBC New York

Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island

You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station

Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry,  at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
danspapers.com

Tests Performed on Dead Hamptons Whale

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Marine biologists were finally able to perform a necropsy on a 31-foot-long humpback whale that washed up dead in Amagansett on December 9, experts with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said. The whale initially washed up in Southampton, then washed back...
AMAGANSETT, NY
connect-bridgeport.com

Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations

It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy