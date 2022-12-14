Read full article on original website
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYStamford, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Revival by Toast opens in Port Jefferson
Restauranter Terry Scarlatos has teamed up with Chef Scott Andriani to open Revival by Toast in Port Jefferson Village. Located in the former Toast Coffeehouse at 242 East Main Street, the new upscale restaurant will offer farm forward cuisine. “Inspired by the season and artisan’s best, our progressive small plate...
northforker.com
Recipe: homemade eggnog with local ingredients
There’s no drink that embodies the holiday season like eggnog. Its annual cameo on coffee shop menus and grocery store shelves is a sign that it’s once again time to toast to the season over a glass of this traditional drink. At Jedediah Hawkins Inn, a boutique hotel...
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
northforker.com
North Fork Dream Home: Farm Sweet Farm
Nearly 32 acres of farmland complete with a picturesque early 20th-century farmhouse and over 40,000 blueberry bushes are planted on this working farm each yielding some of the best blueberries you’ll ever taste, but this property is ready for its next chapter and maybe you are too. “It’s not...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Lovely, Expanded Ranch In The Heart Of Stony Brook!
Nestled on half acre property. Beautiful sun filled spaces, lovely fireplace, super-sized den overlooking rear yard, sunroom with vaulted ceilings. Gas heat, Energy efficient Buderus heating system, full basement, second story living space can be a second primary bedroom, guest suite or home office. $675,000. MLS# 3418580. For more information...
Greek Restaurant Noema to Open Downtown
A new Greek restaurant featuring an award-winning chef will open in downtown Huntington on Monday. Owner Lisa DiPinto said her restaurant, Noema, at 7 Gerard St., will offer traditional Greek dishes with a modern touch. The daughter of immigrants from Greece and Cyprus, DiPinto said Read More ...
Village of Northport gears up for the holidays
News 12's Danielle Campbell reveals the village’s special holiday treasures.
longisland.com
Port Jeff’s Ecolin Jewelers Reopens in Stony Brook Village
What’s old is new again. Ecolin Jewelers had its beginnings in Stony Brook over 50 years ago and after decades in Port Jefferson Village, the store relocated back to its old stomping grounds. Last year, Ecolin Jewelers celebrated its 50th anniversary but they vacated their unique lighthouse-shaped store at...
midislandtimes.com
Plainview resident is a local celebrity of sorts
Tiffany Seeley still gets asked for her autograph or a selfie with a fan from time to time. The 49-year-old Plainview resident is still well known around town for her stint last year on the reality TV show “Survivor.”. Seeley, an ELA teacher at the Jamaica Academy Alternative Learning...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson – Stunning Post Modern On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac!
Stunning formal living spaces, updated spacious eat-in kitchen open to den w/custom built-ins surrounding the fireplace & a bonus room. Primary suite with spacious en-suite bath. Finished, walk-out lower level with wet bar. All village amenities. $830,000. ML#3446853.
Long Island town rallies to help woman whose home was destroyed by fire
CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...
Major grocery store chain opens another New York supermarket location
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in New York. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, December 11, 2022, the popular supermarket chain ShopRite held a grand opening event for its newest New York grocery store location in Huntington.
NBC New York
Family Gets Call of a Lifetime: Cat Missing 10 Years Found Alive on Long Island
You could say Mimi is feline lucky. The cat went missing 10 years ago on Long Island and despite her family's best efforts, she's been lost to them for the past decade. The Price family searched and searched -- putting up flyers around town and contacting local veterinarians -- but eventually they gave up hope of ever seeing their beloved cat again.
Jewelry Store Robbed in Huntington Station
Three men robbed a jewelry store in Huntington Station Tuesday night, Suffolk police said. They stole assorted jewelry from D Carlos Jewelry, at 1547 New York Ave., at approximately 7:40 p.m., police said. Residents reported numerous police cars and a police helicopter in the area Read More ...
Woman Wins $1M Scratch-Off Prize From Ticket Purchased In Farmingdale
A woman claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a ticket purchased at a Long Island store. Deborah Fletcher, a resident of Flint, Texas, won the prize from New York Lottery’s "$1,000,000 Bonus Word Cashword" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Thursday, Dec. 15. Fletcher received her prize as...
27east.com
Despite Rust, Charging Stations at Ponquogue Beach Are Still Operable and Being Used
Ponquogue Beach on Dune Road in Hampton Bays has gotten a real glow up in recent years, with a full-scale renovation of the pavilion in 2019 making it feel like... more. Peconic Bay Medical Center recently held a recognition ceremony to thank four East Quogue Fire ... by Staff Writer.
danspapers.com
Tests Performed on Dead Hamptons Whale
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Marine biologists were finally able to perform a necropsy on a 31-foot-long humpback whale that washed up dead in Amagansett on December 9, experts with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society said. The whale initially washed up in Southampton, then washed back...
connect-bridgeport.com
Main Street Restaurant Recently Ceases Operations
It appears that a Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August of 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located on Main Street in the former site that housed Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance. Department confirmed that they no longer have an account...
greaterlongisland.com
Here’s a legendary dessert we bet you’ll find only on Long Island
The Pizza Crumb pastry from Hummel Hummel Bakery in E. Northport has been around for generations — but this Long Island treat is one that you might want to get to know, and fast. To start, the extent of the relationship between a Pizza Crumb and a pizza pie...
Report: Nassau Police Seize Thousands of Stolen Catalytic Converters; Huntington Home Searched
Police seized $7 million and thousands of stolen catalytic converters in Nassau County they announced Wednesday. They served search warrants on the homes of two Long Beach brothers, Andrew Pawelsky, 24, and his brother, Alan Pawelsky, 20. They and federal officers also served a search Read More ...
