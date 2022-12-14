CALVERTON, N.Y. -- From the ashes of a raging fire on Long Island came an outpouring of community kindness.Days ago, the fire destroyed a Calverton woman's home, but neighbors say it's her kindness that has come full circle.It took just minutes for a small fire in the home to erupt into an inferno, destroying all of Katie Polk's possessions and killing her six beloved cats.Polk was out at the time donating Christmas gifts, when she got the devastating call from a neighbor at Ramblewood Mobile Home Park."She was crying. She said, 'Your place is on fire,'" Polk said.Her home and...

