okcfox.com
PHOTOS: Immersive Van Gogh art exhibit opens in Oklahoma City for limited time
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has opened at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The art exhibit invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections.
okcfox.com
Advocates react to Oklahoma City Community Correctional Center closing its doors
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Community Correctional Center, an all-women facility in the metro, will be shutting down. The closure is causing relocations for inmates to higher security facilities. Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for female incarceration rates. Kitti Asberry, the Executive Director of the...
okcfox.com
Belle Medical
Belle Medical is working to keep your waist snatched all season long. You can find Belle Medical at 13861 Quail Pointe Dr. in Oklahoma City or call them at (405) 562 6668 or visit them at bellemedical.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BELLE MEDICAL*
okcfox.com
'So excited': Salad and Go opens location in Del City
DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Salad and Go, a drive-thru restaurant specializing in salads and wraps, opened its new location in Del City on Tuesday. “The City of Del City is so excited to welcome Salad and Go! Our citizens have expressed a major desire to have a healthy, tasty option for their meal choice and Salad and Go is an awesome solution to their request,” said JD Hock, director of development for Del City.
okcfox.com
What's Going On
Needing some holiday fun? We have what's going on in the metro!. For more information, visit grandresortok.com. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL & RESORT*
okcfox.com
Firefighters: Deep fryer to blame for early morning house fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Oklahoma City’s Northwest side early Thursday morning. Crews were called to the 8400 block Sandpiper Road shortly after 4:00 a.m. when they found smoke coming out of the roof. Three people were inside sleeping, including two children...
okcfox.com
EMSA encounters record high response and transfer numbers in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — EMSA is sounding the alarm. First responders are dealing with a historic surge in volume, far exceeding pandemic numbers. Friday was the highest ever response day EMSA has had for the Oklahoma City metro, and the numbers don't seem to be slowing down. The numbers...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Man uses bait and switch tactic to get $21K for fake jewelry
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect who they said walked out of a business with $21,000 after turning in fake jewelry. Police said the incident happened on November 16 at GoldBuyerOK at 3001 NW 39th St. According to police, the suspect walked into...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City fire crews battle 3-alarm fire that collapsed abandoned building
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An abandoned building collapsed after a fire near NW 40th and Altadena Avenue on Thursday morning. More than 50 firefighters responded to what turned out to be a 3-alarm fire. The intensity of the wind and fire forced crews to change position in what they...
okcfox.com
20 foot pothole on I-40 West in El Reno fixed after causing damage to several vehicles
EL RENO (KOKH) — I-40 Westbound in El Reno near Calumet is now open after its closure yesterday to fix a 20-foot pothole that ">OHP says damaged several vehicles. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been working to repair a bridge on I-40 Westbound and has traffic down to one lane where the pothole appeared. The road was forced to close Tuesday morning, backing up traffic while crews worked on repairing the massive pothole.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
okcfox.com
OKCPD investigating deadly accident involving Westmoore High School students
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Moore Public Schools has confirmed that the people involved in the crash were Westmoore High School students. Their full statement on this matter can be read below:. This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools Police Department that the vehicle accident at...
okcfox.com
Behind-the-scenes look at USPS getting ready for the holidays
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This is the last week to get holiday gifts in the mail to ensure they arrive by Christmas. Package deliveries have been slowly increasing since Dec. 5 and this week is expected to be the busiest. The post office has been preparing for the holiday...
okcfox.com
Norman man warns about technology that helps thieves unlock your car and Wi-Fi
Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — A Norman man is warning us about technology that allows thieves to unlock your car or access your Wi-Fi. High tech crooks are what the man says we should be worried about. He says someone who lives nearby has been hitting up cars that residents...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police arrest man in connection to fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old boy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police arrested a man in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting that killed a 9-year-old boy earlier this year. Police said 22-year-old Sean Beals was arrested for first-degree murder on Friday. Demarcus Fuller Jr. was killed during a drive-by shooting on October 4,...
okcfox.com
Mustang police search for rifles stolen from American Legion Post 353 storage unit
Mustang, Okla. (KOKH) — Mustang police want your help solving a string of thefts at a storage facility that happened over the past few weeks. American Legion Post 353 had twelve rifles stolen, guns that are sentimental to local veterans. "These rifles are used for military honors and veteran...
okcfox.com
Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
okcfox.com
OKCPD continuing search for vehicle that hit, killed 43-year-old woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is continuing their search for a vehicle that hit and killed a 43-year-old woman in early November. Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, a person later identified as Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was struck by a car while crossing the street near NW 1st Ter. and Penn.
okcfox.com
Norman reacts to Shannon Hanchett's death as NPD releases body cam footage
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department released body camera footage from the night an officer arrested a local business owner. Shannon Hanchett owned the Cookie Cottage in town, and died at the Cleveland County jail last Thursday. From watching the body cam video, you could tell Hanchett...
okcfox.com
EF2 tornado leaves trail of destruction in Wayne, damaging homes, knocking out power
WAYNE (KOKH) — The community of Wayne is coming together to clean up storm damage from Tuesday morning's EF2 tornado. One family had their home destroyed by the tornado, and the community came out to help them pick up the pieces of what was their home. "It's just, it's...
