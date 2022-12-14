DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Salad and Go, a drive-thru restaurant specializing in salads and wraps, opened its new location in Del City on Tuesday. “The City of Del City is so excited to welcome Salad and Go! Our citizens have expressed a major desire to have a healthy, tasty option for their meal choice and Salad and Go is an awesome solution to their request,” said JD Hock, director of development for Del City.

DEL CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO