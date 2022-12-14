ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

PHOTOS: Immersive Van Gogh art exhibit opens in Oklahoma City for limited time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Immersive Van Gogh exhibit has opened at the Oklahoma City Convention Center. The art exhibit invites audiences to "step inside" the iconic works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh, evoking his highly emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music, movement and imagination. The gallery space offers patrons more than 500,000 cubic feet of animated projections.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Belle Medical

Belle Medical is working to keep your waist snatched all season long. You can find Belle Medical at 13861 Quail Pointe Dr. in Oklahoma City or call them at (405) 562 6668 or visit them at bellemedical.com. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BELLE MEDICAL*
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
'So excited': Salad and Go opens location in Del City

DEL CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Salad and Go, a drive-thru restaurant specializing in salads and wraps, opened its new location in Del City on Tuesday. “The City of Del City is so excited to welcome Salad and Go! Our citizens have expressed a major desire to have a healthy, tasty option for their meal choice and Salad and Go is an awesome solution to their request,” said JD Hock, director of development for Del City.
DEL CITY, OK
What's Going On

Needing some holiday fun? We have what's going on in the metro!. For more information, visit grandresortok.com. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRAND CASINO HOTEL & RESORT*
SHAWNEE, OK
20 foot pothole on I-40 West in El Reno fixed after causing damage to several vehicles

EL RENO (KOKH) — I-40 Westbound in El Reno near Calumet is now open after its closure yesterday to fix a 20-foot pothole that ">OHP says damaged several vehicles. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been working to repair a bridge on I-40 Westbound and has traffic down to one lane where the pothole appeared. The road was forced to close Tuesday morning, backing up traffic while crews worked on repairing the massive pothole.
EL RENO, OK
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OKCPD investigating deadly accident involving Westmoore High School students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Moore Public Schools has confirmed that the people involved in the crash were Westmoore High School students. Their full statement on this matter can be read below:. This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools Police Department that the vehicle accident at...
MOORE, OK
Behind-the-scenes look at USPS getting ready for the holidays

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — This is the last week to get holiday gifts in the mail to ensure they arrive by Christmas. Package deliveries have been slowly increasing since Dec. 5 and this week is expected to be the busiest. The post office has been preparing for the holiday...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Body found in Stillwater, police investigating as homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning. Police responded to a call near 500 East Virginia in reference to a found body on Dec. 13 around 7:30 a.m. When SPD arrived, they determined the victim was dead and requested assistance...
TULSA, OK
OKCPD continuing search for vehicle that hit, killed 43-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) is continuing their search for a vehicle that hit and killed a 43-year-old woman in early November. Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, a person later identified as Tammy Marie Wolfchief, was struck by a car while crossing the street near NW 1st Ter. and Penn.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman reacts to Shannon Hanchett's death as NPD releases body cam footage

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department released body camera footage from the night an officer arrested a local business owner. Shannon Hanchett owned the Cookie Cottage in town, and died at the Cleveland County jail last Thursday. From watching the body cam video, you could tell Hanchett...
NORMAN, OK

