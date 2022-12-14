ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Springs tracking Caroline Street overtime

By Shenandoah Briere
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eq5r9_0jhkJLal00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Saratoga Springs Police Department patrol patrons outside bars on Caroline Street downtown in July.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The city public safety commissioner said the $20,000 the City Council approved for a 2023 budget line to pay officers who work overtime in the general Caroline Street area likely will not be enough next year.

James Montagnino said the city established a budget line in April in an effort to track how much money is spent to pay officers who are assigned to work the Caroline Street detail.

He said the way it works is if an officer is assigned the Caroline Street detail — essentially the bar and restaurant detail spanning from Broadway to Putnam Street — and works overtime they would get paid out of that budget line.

However, if an officer not assigned to that detail responds to an incident in the Caroline Street area, they would be paid using the Police Department’s regular overtime line, he said.

Mayor Ron Kim said they don’t have special overtime lines for any other section of the city.

GAG ORDER

Montagnino said that no date has been set to talk to District Attorney Karen Heggen about the gag order she obtained that prevents City Council and city employees, including the Police Department, from discussing the police investigation into a Nov. 20 shooting downtown.

Montagnino said it looks like he, the deputy mayor and city attorney will meet with Heggen.

Montagnino, with backing from the mayor, was planning to take Heggen to court to fight the gag order but backed off after she sent a letter to the city asking that they discuss the matter. City officials have agreed to the talk with the hope that they can have the order amended.

“We’re going in with an open mind and we’ll hope for the best,” Montagnino said.

He said any policy drafted about how to handle press conferences would need to be made public.

He also said he still stands by the decision to release the body camera footage of one of the officers in the shooting, noting that body cameras as part of the justice reform initiatives is an accountability tool, not an investigatory tool.

CONNECT WITH BAR OWNERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMXxT_0jhkJLal00

Montagnino said he also plans to reach back out to bar owners to discuss ways they could beef up security. “To see if we can get some enhanced security measures and better coordination of communication between the bar owners and the police in order to make things a little safer,” he said.

He said the city would be looking at the bar owners to address and pay for more security measures such as metal detectors or patting down patrons or getting scanners for IDs.

Montagnino said he and Kim also spoke to bar owners about paying to have hired security workers cordon off Caroline Street. Bar owners were very reluctant to take on that responsibility, Montagnino said.

“Most of our suggestions were rejected,” Kim said.

Kim also said he’s not thrown out the idea of creating a committee of bar owners, city officials and police officials to discuss how to make the Caroline Street area safer.

The idea was suggested during the city’s Dec. 6 council meeting, but Kim shot down the idea due to it being under Account Commissioner Dillon Moran’s agenda items and Moran being a minority partner in a chain of brew pub restaurants.

Kim said such a committee should be overseen by the public safety commissioner and the mayor’s office should be involved too.

Sam Bottini, the owner of Bailey’s Saratoga, who is also part of the Caroline Street Association, said a meeting with city officials would be a step in the right direction and also said bar owners are open to suggestions.

“Our goal as downtown business owners is to keep Saratoga a safe and prosperous place to live, work, and gather,” he said. “I really would like to get the input of our local officials and police to see what we can do in cooperation with the city to accomplish this goal.”

Correction 10:43 a.m. 12/14: Dillon Moran is a minority partner in a chain of brew pub restaurants. A description in an earlier version of this article was incorrect.

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByQpi_0jhkJLal00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0zUy_0jhkJLal00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRt1W_0jhkJLal00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNISJ_0jhkJLal00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYhzU_0jhkJLal00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rY7l3_0jhkJLal00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming to a Mall Near You - Development Project Seeks 400 Apartments at Wilton Mall

WILTON — A proposal that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues to move through the town’s approval process. The project, proposed by the Macerich Corporation and Paramount Development, includes 382 new “luxury, market-rate rental residences,” including both apartments and townhomes, and will feature “premium resident amenities with a sophisticated design,” according to the companies.
WILTON, NY
WNYT

Lake George mourning two prominent leaders

The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury School & Town object, but IDA okays PILOT for solar project

Despite objections from the Town of Queensbury and Queensbury School, the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Monday night approved a PILOT agreement — payment in lieu of taxes — and other incentives for a 5-megawatt solar “farm” in the town. It will be situated on 35 acres...
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
SCHENECTADY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Downtown Troy gets $10 million in state funding

Gov. Kathy Hochul released renderings on Wednesday, talking about how $10 million in state funding will transform downtown Troy. The money will fund 11 projects in the Collar City. The governor says it will enhance the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene, improve walkability, provide better housing opportunities and expand...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Search scaled back for missing Schenectady teen

Samantha Humphrey, 14, from Schenectady is still missing. As the days go on, the search is scaling back. NewsChannel 13 checked on the search Monday. We learned one volunteer boat was out on the Mohawk River. There’s been no sign of Samantha since November 25, after meeting with her ex-boyfriend...
SCHENECTADY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Martha Maria Staring 1991 – 2022

Little Falls, New York – Martha Maria Staring, age 30, a lifelong Little Falls resident, was tragically and suddenly taken from her cherished family and friends. Her passing occurred on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, New York. When her untimely passing occurred, she had the support of those who loved her at her bedside.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
274
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy