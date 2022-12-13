Getting an invitation to a wedding is undoubtably exciting, but it also means you need to consider your financial position. If you decide to join in on wedding festivities for a friend or family member, you are committing to any necessary travel in order to get to the location, potentially paying for an overnight stay at a hotel, purchase a wedding gift, and maybe even buying new outfits for the celebration. And if it's a destination wedding weekend, those expenses just go up. As people are getting married more than ever and inflation is driving up prices of just about everything in 2022, the financial burden of being a wedding guest is felt more than ever before.

8 DAYS AGO