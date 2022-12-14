ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

thenewirmonews.com

Free holiday concert set for soldiers and the community to enjoy

The 282d Army Band and Fort Jackson are continuing a tradition with the Annual Home for Holidays Concert. The band wants to spread the holiday cheer and bring people together, including the trainees who are not going home for the holidays, to enjoy a free concert in the local community.
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets

Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
thenewirmonews.com

The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023

New concert program creates accessible event for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This concert event is designed especially for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. As a component of the SCP’s educational and outreach programs, this inclusive concert gives audience members the ability to fully experience orchestral music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. During this 60-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, vocalize or move between the auditorium and the lobby if desired. The SC Philharmonic is also dedicated to accessible ticketing for this event, with prices ranging from $10-$20. Half-price student tickets are available in all sections. Tickets may be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803.251.2222.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands

IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala

A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
COLUMBIA, SC
wtlcfm.com

New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour

All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall. The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

Spring Valley prepares for tough region

Spring Valley girls basketball head coach Megan Assey felt the 2021-2022 campaign was a successful one for her Lady Vikings, which included a 16-10 record and a trip to the second round of the 5A playoffs. “We had to deal with some injuries during last year’s playoff game that took...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC

