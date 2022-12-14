Read full article on original website
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
West Columbia artist painting popular Christmas characters on business' windows
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia businesses look a lot more colorful and bright this holiday season, with some of your favorite Christmas movie characters. "My very first (art) memory actually is drawing on a windowsill in front of a business," local artist Shaina Manuel said. Now, this artist...
thenewirmonews.com
Free holiday concert set for soldiers and the community to enjoy
The 282d Army Band and Fort Jackson are continuing a tradition with the Annual Home for Holidays Concert. The band wants to spread the holiday cheer and bring people together, including the trainees who are not going home for the holidays, to enjoy a free concert in the local community.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets
Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
thenewirmonews.com
The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023
New concert program creates accessible event for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. The South Carolina Philharmonic presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Koger Center for the Arts. This concert event is designed especially for persons with sensory sensitivities and their families. As a component of the SCP’s educational and outreach programs, this inclusive concert gives audience members the ability to fully experience orchestral music without any of the constraints of a standard performance. During this 60-minute program, audience members are free to move about, dance, speak, sing, vocalize or move between the auditorium and the lobby if desired. The SC Philharmonic is also dedicated to accessible ticketing for this event, with prices ranging from $10-$20. Half-price student tickets are available in all sections. Tickets may be purchased at scphilharmonic.com or by calling the Koger Center Box Office at 803.251.2222.
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands
IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
A canopy of lights on Main Street in Columbia, SC
The Main Street District installed 28,000 canopy lights to brighten up downtown Columbia.
coladaily.com
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala
A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
wtlcfm.com
New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour
All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall. The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
Columbia Star
Spring Valley prepares for tough region
Spring Valley girls basketball head coach Megan Assey felt the 2021-2022 campaign was a successful one for her Lady Vikings, which included a 16-10 record and a trip to the second round of the 5A playoffs. “We had to deal with some injuries during last year’s playoff game that took...
WIS-TV
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
WLTX.com
Former Constan Car Wash could become a reflection pond in Five Points
A solution for flooding near Columbia’s Five Points could be coming soon. Columbia City Council is looking to turn the once popular business into a retention pond.
WIS-TV
Racist vandalism spray painted in high school restroom
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening in Lexington!
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is opening it’s fourth area location in Lexington!. The 2,400 square-foot restaurant is set to open Dec. 14 at 111 Swartz Road, joining three other area locations in West Columbia, Columbia and Irmo. The fast-casual restaurant seats 38 guests,...
wach.com
'It's a roach heaven': Tenants forced to move out of insect-infested apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Roaches and mold invading an apartment complex in Columbia, forcing tenants to find new homes just months after signing their leases. Some of them turned to WACH FOX News because they don’t want the same thing to happen to others. LOCAL FIRST | River...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
